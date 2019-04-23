Leonardo DiCaprio in Talks to Star in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

Leonardo DiCaprio is in negotiations to star in Fox Searchlight’s remake of “Nightmare Alley,” Guillermo del Toro’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water.”

Del Toro will direct the pic and co-wrote the script with Kim Morgan. The pic is being produced and financed by del Toro and J. Miles Dale with TSG Entertainment, with Fox Searchlight acquiring worldwide distribution rights to the film.

While there is a 1947 Fox pic that starred Tyrone Power, this film will be more based on the William Lindsay Gresham novel of the same name.

The plan is for the film to shoot in the fall as del Toro fills out the remaining roles.

After “The Shape of Water” went on to win several Oscars, including best picture and best director for del Toro, the auteur decided to hold off on picking his next directing gig, only focusing his efforts as a producer on the Searchlight movie “Antlers.”

DiCaprio has not been seen in a movie since his Oscar-winning performance in “The Revenant” in 2015, choosing to take some time off before signing on to star in Quentin Tarantino’s next film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” That pic, which also stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie and centers on the Manson family murders, is scheduled to bow on July 26.

He is repped by LBI Entertainment.