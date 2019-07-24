×

Leonardo DiCaprio Embraces the “Ebbs and Flows” of Hollywood Stardom

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All

In Quentin Tarantino‘s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio plays a fading Hollywood star in the 1960s who has been reduced to guests in television shows and making spaghetti westerns in Italy.

While the Oscar winning actor doesn’t have to worry about fading anytime soon, he did tell Variety’s Marc Malkin on Monday at the “Once Upon a Time” premiere, “I know there’s ebbs and flows in everyone’s careers — sometimes they’re a little hotter, sometime’s you may not be hot at all —  but if you love what you do, you gotta just keep doing it.”

And if the time does come that he’s not as wanted as he is now, DiCaprio said with a laugh, “I wait. I wait around until something good pops up.”

Brad Pitt, who plays DiCaprio’s out-of-work stunt double, said he’s not too worried about losing his Hollywood mojo. “Listen, I’m really happy to be in this film. I love this film, but it’s really important to have other things going, that you enjoy doing,” he said while declining to say what those “other things” are.

As for actually retiring DiCaprio, he said, “I suppose at one point I might retire, but I always looked at his as the greatest gift anyone’s ever given to me.

“I feel like I won the Lotto so I’m going to keep going as long as they’ll have me,” he said.

Pitt isn’t thinking about hanging up his hat because he thinks one day he’ll “just wake up and organically it will be done.”

Pitt and DiCaprio are just two of the A-listers in Tarantino’s ninth film, with Margot Robbie starring as Sharon Tate. The movie hits theaters July 26.

More Film

  • Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio'Once Upon

    Leonardo DiCaprio Embraces the "Ebbs and Flows" of Hollywood Stardom

    In Quentin Tarantino‘s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio plays a fading Hollywood star in the 1960s who has been reduced to guests in television shows and making spaghetti westerns in Italy. While the Oscar winning actor doesn’t have to worry about fading anytime soon, he did tell Variety’s Marc Malkin on Monday [...]

  • Rutger Hauer 'Sights of Death' film

    Rutger Hauer, 'Blade Runner' Co-Star, Dies at 75

    Rutger Hauer, the versatile Dutch leading man of the ’70s who went on star in the 1982 “Blade Runner” as Roy Batty, died July 19 at his home in the Netherlands after a short illness. He was 75. Hauer’s agent, Steve Kenis, confirmed the news and said that Hauer’s funeral was held Wednesday. His most cherished [...]

  • Jennifer Lawrence Nightmare Alley

    Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Paolo Sorrentino's 'Mob Girl'

    Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in Makeready’s adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Teresa Carpenter true-crime story “Mob Girl.” Lawrence will also produce the film, which is based on the life of the mob wife turned police informant  Arlyne Brickman, alongside Justine Polsky via their production company, Excellent Cadaver. Academy Award winner Paolo Sorrentino has [...]

  • Dominque Boutonnat

    Producer Dominique Boutonnat Appointed President of France's National Film Board

    Dominique Boutonnat, a film executive who was an associate producer of “Two Days in Paris,” “Polisse” and “The Intouchables,” has been appointed president of France’s National Film Board, or CNC. The government-backed organization plays a key role in the allocation of film and TV subsidies, as well as establishing rules applying to the local industry. [...]

  • Simon Yam Hong Kong actor Simon

    'Tomb Raider' Actor Simon Yam Released From Hospital After Stabbing

    Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was released from the hospital Wednesday after being stabbed five days earlier at a promotional event in mainland China. Yam, 64, whose vast body of work includes a significant role in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – Cradle of Life,” left the private Adventist Hospital in Hong Kong, to which [...]

  • Best Narrative Juror Piper Perabo attends

    Piper Perabo Running for SAG-AFTRA National Board Seat (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran actress Piper Perabo is running as an independent candidate for a SAG-AFTRA national board seat representing New York members, Variety has learned. She’s supporting Matthew Modine for president, who is challenging incumbent Gabrielle Carteris through the Membership First slate. Perabo is best known for ABC’s “Notorious” and her role as CIA Agent Annie Walker [...]

  • Eric Névé

    French Producer, Co-Founder of Indie Sales Eric Névé Dies at 57

    Eric Névé, a prominent French producer whose credits include Ziad Doueiri’s Oscar-nominated “The Insult,” has died. Névé, 57, was the founder of the Paris-based production banner La Chauve-Souris and co-founder of the international sales company Indie Sales and its sister outfit Indie Prod. He died Sunday. Through La Chauve-Souris, which he launched in 1995, Névé [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad