Leonard Goldberg, Former 20th Century Fox President and ABC Head of Programming, Dies at 85

Film and television executive and producer Leonard Goldberg passed away on Wednesday due to injuries sustained during a fall. He was 85. He died surrounded by his family.

Goldberg most recently served as an executive producer on the popular CBS drama series “Blue Bloods,” which is in its tenth season. He was formerly the president of 20th Century Fox, during which time the studio produced hit films like “Broadcast News,” “Die Hard,” “Wall Street,” “Big,” and “Working Girl.” Goldberg also executive produced a number of films under his own production banner, including “WarGames,” “Charlie’s Angels,” and “Sleeping With the Enemy.”

He was also formerly the head of programming at ABC, during which time he helped pioneer the made-for-television movie format. Hit shows like “Mod Squad,” “That Girl,” and “Marcus Welby, M.D.” all came during his time at the network. As the producing partner of Aaron Spelling, Goldberg also worked on hit shows like “Charlie’s Angels,” “Hart to Hart,” “Starsky & Hutch,” “Fantasy Island,” and “SWAT.” He produced popular television films such as “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble,” “Something About Amelia,” and “Alex: The Life of the Child.”

Goldberg began his broadcasting career with ABC’s research department. He moved over to NBC one year later, moving up to the position of supervisor of special projects. He then joined Batten, Barton, Durstine Osborne Advertising, but returned to the ABC as director of New York program development before rising to the role of vice president of daytime programming. His time in that role included introducing shows like “The Dating Game,” “The Newlywed Game,” and “Dark Shadows.” He then became head of ABC programming, a role which he held for three years.

After leaving ABC, Goldberg moved to Screen Gems (now Columbia Pictures Television) as the vice president of production. It was in this role that he shepherded the classic TV movie “Brian’s Song,” with Screen Gems also producing “The Partridge Family” during his time there.

Goldberg is survived by his wife Wendy Howard Goldberg, children Amanda Goldberg Raskind, sons Richard Mirisch and John Mirisch, their spouses, and his five grandchildren.

More to come…