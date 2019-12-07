×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Moroccan Director Leila Kilani on ‘New Type of Hero’ in ‘Joint Possession’

By

Contributor

Martin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of DKB Productions

Moroccan director Leïla Kilani presented the rough cut of her second feature film, “Joint Possession,” in the post-production section of Marrakech Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops. She spoke to Variety about the film, which she describes as a “war film, inside a family.”

Kilani’s debut feature “Sur la Planche” (“On the Edge”), about two women flirting with crime in Tangiers, screened in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight in 2011, and went on to enjoy considerable success and prizes.

She began shooting “Joint Possession” in 2015 and the picture has evolved organically over the past four years.

Kilani views “Joint Possession” as an aesthetic and thematic departure – “more epic, more lyrical, a kind of Greek tragedy” – from “On the Edge,” which she describes as having a monochromatic visual style, with an urban setting in Tangiers, and primarily revolving around the semi-anarchic young female characters. In 2011, it was considered to have a socially aware intrigue that reflected the spirit of the Arab spring.

Her new film is set in a huge country estate near Tangiers, and the key characters include a young girl and her father, both of whom sense an umbilical link with the natural environment, and the grandmother, who wants to sell the property.

Popular on Variety

Kilani describes the father as a tender man who introduces an element of “soft anarchy” into the family when he refuses to sell his stake in the property and says he will donate it.

She says he has a spiritual/mystical quality that has parallels with the qualities of “El Majdoub,” a famous North African 16th century Berber poet, a Sufi and mystic.

“One of the main themes I want to explore in the film is who does property belong to. The father is a new type of hero in my work. He is very transgressive, in a very gentle way. He believes that the earth belongs to no-one, just to itself. He’s a kind of ‘El Majdoub’ or like the Greek seer, Tiresias. He can communicate with the elements and with the birds.”

In the rough-cut stage, a 13-minute extract was shown in the Arabian film screenings at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival; and a 40-minute version screened in Venice’s Final Cut Program in the same year.

In the summer of 2019, Kilani reshot sequences of this film because she says that it “felt like a shirt that no longer fits me.” Kilani aims to complete the €1.23 million ($1.35 million) project in mid-2020.

The film involves several of the same production elements as her first feature. It is co-produced by Emmanuel Barrault’s DKB Productions (France) and Kilani’s Socco Chico Films (Morocco), with post-production support from Digital District and subsidy support from Moroccan Cinema Center (CCM), and the CNC’s World Cinema Fund.

Additional support has been provided by the Doha Film Institute, Enjaaz (a Dubaï Film Market Initiative), AFAC – the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture, and the Abu Dhabi film festival.

Haut et Court has acquired French distribution rights.

More Film

  • Leila Kilani's 'Joint Possession' Questions the

    Moroccan Director Leila Kilani on 'New Type of Hero' in 'Joint Possession'

    Moroccan director Leïla Kilani presented the rough cut of her second feature film, “Joint Possession,” in the post-production section of Marrakech Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops. She spoke to Variety about the film, which she describes as a “war film, inside a family.” Kilani’s debut feature “Sur la Planche” (“On the Edge”), about two women flirting [...]

  • Entering Singapore ComicCon

    Fans Flock to First Singapore ComicCon

    Wonder Women, Batmen, Baby Yodas and Ultramen were among the hundreds of cosplayers who showed up at the Singapore Comic Con taking place at the Marina Bay Sands on Saturday. Thousands more queued to get inside the massive event. A bewitching array of almost every well-known comic character on the planet, and events around them [...]

  • Singapore Comiccon

    Singapore ComicCon: Andy Kubert, Whilce Portacio on Barriers to Industry Entry

    Renowned graphic novel artists Andy Kubert (“Batman”) and Whilce Portacio,(“X-Men”) were on hand to share their vast experience at the Singapore ComicCon on Saturday. The event is a new addition to the annual Singapore Media Festival. Kubert and Portacio said that, despite the popularity of comic books, it is quite hard to break into the [...]

  • Poland’s Oscar Entry 'Corpus Christi' Scores

    Poland’s Oscar Entry 'Corpus Christi' Scores at Home and in International Markets

    Jan Komasa’s “Corpus Christi,” Poland’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards, has become an arthouse hit at the local box office. The film has also become an international sales success with the number of territories sold rising to 45. The film, which world premiered as part of Venice [...]

  • ‘Gravedigger,’ ‘Zanka Contact,’ ‘Sweet Annoyance’ Win

    ‘The Gravedigger,’ ‘Zanka Contact’ and ‘Sweet Annoyance’ Win Top Prizes at 2nd Atlas Workshops

    Djibouti’s “The Gravedigger,” Morocco’s “Zanka Contact” and Ethiopia’s “Sweet Annoyance” were among the major winners in the post-production and development categories of the second edition of the Marrakech Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops. “The Gravedigger,” by Khadar Ahmed, and “Zanka Contact,” by Ismaël el Iraki, won the top awards – €20,000 ($22,000) and $11,000 respectively – [...]

  • Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and

    Film News Roundup: Leonardo DiCaprio Presenting Robert De Niro SAG Life Achievement Award

    In today’s film news roundup, Leonardo DiCaprio will present Robert De Niro with his SAG Life Achievement Award, the Oliver Sacks documentary finds a home and UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television gets a new dean. AWARD PRESENTATION Leonardo DiCaprio has been selected to present Robert De Niro the SAG Life Achievement Award  at [...]

  • KARNAWAL

    ‘Karnawal,’ ‘Restless,’ ‘Summer White,’ ‘Firsts’ Win Big at Ventana Sur

    BUENOS AIRES  — With Ventana Sur now firing on multiple cylinders, featuring pix-in post or project competitions for not only art films but also genre pics and animation – two sectors embraced by young creators in Latin America – “Karnawal,” “Restless,” “Summer White” and  “Firsts” proved big winners among Ventana Sur’s arthouse and animation competitions, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad