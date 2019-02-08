×
‘Lego Movie 2’ Builds $1.5 Million, ‘What Men Want’ Close Behind on Thursday Night

Lego Movie 2
CREDIT: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” has opened with $1.5 million from Thursday night preview showings in North America and another $600,000 from Jan. 26 screenings.

Paramount Pictures’ comedy “What Men Want” launched with $1.3 million in previews. Lionsgate’s Liam Neeson thriller “Cold Pursuit” took in $540,000 from Thursday previews at 2,050 locations.

Thursday previews for “The Lego Batman Movie” generated $2.2 million on its way to a $53 million opening weekend in February 2017. The original “The Lego Movie” took in $425,000 in previews, then debuted with an impressive $69 million on the same weekend in 2014.

Chris Pratt is returning to voice Master Builder Emmet Brickowski along with the new character Rex Dangervest. The unfailingly optimistic Emmet has been searching the galaxy for Lucy (voiced by Elizabeth Banks) after her abduction by a malevolent, alien force. Tiffany Haddish is voicing the shapeshifting Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi along with Will Arnett as Batman, Channing Tatum as Superman, Jonah Hill as Green Lantern, and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” alum Stephanie Beatriz as Sweet Mayhem.

Mike Mitchell directed “The Lego Movie 2,” while Phil Lord and Christopher Miller produced and co-wrote the film with “BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg. Reviews have been strong with an 84% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s the fourth film in the Lego franchise, which stumbled with “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” which opened in September 2017, with $20 million.

What Men Want” stars Taraji P. Henson in a reversal of Mel Gibson’s “What Women Want,” playing a sports agent able to hear men’s thoughts. It’s pegged to take in about $20 million at 2,912 North American venues. Reviews have been mixed with a 48% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Neeson made headlines this week for making racist comments about a friend’s rape 40 years ago. The studio canceled the premiere’s red carpet in the wake of Neeson’s remarks.

Laura Dern and Emmy Rossum co-star in “Cold Pursuit,” which is expected to take in $7 million to $10 million from 2,6300 theaters. Neeson plays a Colorado snow plower who seeks vengeance after his son is mysteriously murdered in a remake of the 2014 Norwegian film “In Order of Disappearance.”

Orion is releasing supernatural thriller “The Prodigy” at 2,530 sites with expectations in the $7 million range. “Orange Is the New Black” actress Taylor Schilling stars in a story of parents forced to investigate if their child is possessed by evil spirits.

