‘Lego Movie 2’ Heading for $55 Million Opening Weekend

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” is heading for an opening weekend of as much as $55 million at the North American box office on Feb. 8-10, early tracking showed Thursday.

Chris Pratt is returning to voice Master Builder Emmet Brickowski along with new character Rex Dangervest. The unfailingly optimistic Emmet has been searching the galaxy for Lucy (voiced by Elizabeth Banks) after her abduction by a malevolent, alien force. Tiffany Haddish is voicing the shapeshifting Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi along with Will Arnett as Batman, Channing Tatum as Superman, Jonah Hill as Green Lantern, and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” alum Stephanie Beatriz as Sweet Mayhem.

Mike Mitchell directed the movie, while Phil Lord and Christopher Miller produced and co-wrote the film with “BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

Warner Bros. opened the original “The Lego Movie” on the same weekend in 2014 and saw a surprisingly strong performance with a $69 million launch weekend on its way to a final domestic total of $257.7 million.

Paramount’s comedy “What Men Want,” Lionsgate’s actioner “Cold Pursuit” and Orion’s horror movie “The Prodigy” are also opening on Feb. 8 with tracking showing “What Men Want” probably pulling in about $25 million. Taraji P. Henson stars in the twist on Mel Gibson’s “What Women Want,” playing an agent able to hear men’s thoughts.

“Cold Pursuit,” starring Liam Neeson, is likely to take in about $15 million and “The Prodigy” is tracking in the $6 million range.

 

