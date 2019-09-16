Legendary Lands Rights to Bert Kreischer’s Viral Story ‘The Machine’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary has optioned the rights to develop comedian Bert Kreischer’s story “The Machine” into a feature film following its viral success, sources tell Variety.

The video has generated more than 85 million views on Facebook and YouTube since hitting the social media channels in December 2016 and Legendary moved aggressively to land the rights. Kreischer and Judi Marmel will produce the project.

In comic’s stand-up special “The Machine,” the story follows Kreischer’s adventure as a seventh-year senior at Florida State University who was accidentally majoring in Russian. Kreischer says he became well known among Russian Mafia members while studying abroad and earned the nickname “the Machine” because of his incredible drinking prowess. Ultimately, his connections would catch up with him on a class trip where he was forced to become an accomplice in a train robbery.

Kreischer’s most recent standup special, “Bert Kreischer: Secret Time,” debuted on Netflix in August 2018 to critical acclaim. He launched the international “Body Shots” world tour to sold-out audiences in April. He also hosts a podcast called “The Bertcast” and is the host/head chef on digital series “Something’s Burning” on the All Things Comedy network. Kreischer is represented by Levity Live, UTA and Morris Yorn.

Watch the video below.