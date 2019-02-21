Matt Smith, ‘Leave No Trace’ Star Thomasin McKenzie Circle Edgar Wright Movie

Matt Smith and “Leave No Trace” star Thomasin McKenzie are in negotiations to join Edgar Wright’s next film, “Last Night in Soho,” sources tell Variety.

Details are vague about the psychological horror movie, other than it being set in London’s Soho district. Anya Taylor Joy is also in the cast. Production is expected to start this summer in London.

Wright most recently directed Sony’s heist film “Baby Driver” starring Ansel Elgort, and is reportedly also working on its sequel. He is co-writing the script for “Last Night in Soho” with “Penny Dreadful” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Focus Features and Film4 will co-finance the film.

Smith just scored an Emmy nomination for his role as Prince Philip in Netflix’s “The Crown.” He can be seen next in the biopic “Mapplethorpe,” which premiered at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. Smith is also in the New Regency movie “His House“ and the spy thriller “Official Secrets“ on the horizon.

McKenzie earned an Indie Spirit Award nomination for her performance in “Leave No Trace.” She recently finished filming Fox Searchlight’s “Jojo Rabbit” opposite Scarlett Johansson.

Smith is repped by UTA and Troika in the U.K. McKenzie is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.