×

‘Leave No Trace’ Director Debra Granik Wins Bonnie Award

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
US director Debra Granik poses for the photographers during the photocall for 'Leave No Trace' during the 44th Deauville American Film Festival, in Deauville, France, 07 September 2018. The festival runs from 31 August to 11 September.Leave No Trace - Photocall - 44th Deauville American Film Festival, France - 07 Sep 2018
CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shut

Debra Granik, who directed and wrote “Leave No Trace,” has received Film Independent’s second Bonnie Award, given to recognize a mid-career female director.

The trophy, which includes a $50,000 grant, was presented Saturday afternoon to “Leave No Trace” producer Anne Harrison at the organization’s Spirit Awards brunch at Boa Steakhouse in West Hollywood. Granik could not attend.

Her film, which centers on a father (played by Ben Foster) and daughter living in the Oregon wilderness, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. “Leave No Trace” is up for three Spirits for best feature, director, and actress for Thomasin McKenzie.

The award is named after Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo, who joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. It was inaugurated last year with “The Rider” director Chloe Zhao as the first recipient. Karyn Kusama (“Destroyer”) and Tamara Jenkins (“Private Life”) were the other finalists.

“The Bonnie Award acknowledges that social and cultural change don’t just happen because we think it would be fair or nice,” Harrison said in her acceptance.

Related

Granik was nominated for best picture and best adapted screenplay in 2010 for “Winter’s Bone,” which she also directed. She also directed “Down to the Bone.”

The 34th annual Spirit Awards will be held on Feb. 23 in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. Only films with budgets of $20 million or less are eligible.

Three other $25,000 cash-grant awards were presented at the brunch by Lena Waithe and Brian Tryree Henry. Shrihari Sathe, whose most recent projects include “The Sweet Requiem” and “Screwdriver,” received the Producers Award, which honors emerging producers who demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films despite limited resources. Finalists were Gabrielle Nadoq and the team of Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams.

Alex Moratto, director of “Sócrates,” received the Someone to Watch Award, which to recognizes talented filmmakers of singular vision who have not yet received appropriate recognition. Finalists were Ioana Uricaru, director of “Lemonade,” and Jeremiah Zagar, director of “We The Animals.” Moratto made the film for $20,000 about a 15-year-old living in the slums of Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Bing Liu, director of “Minding The Gap,” received the Truer Than Fiction Award, presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not received significant recognition. Finalists were Alexandria Bombach, director of “On Her Shoulders,” and Ramell Ross, director of “Hale County This Morning, This Evening.”

Liu accepted the award by noting that it was his 30th birthday and inviting the audience to skate with him in nearby Glendale. He won the International Documentary Association’s award for top feature of 2018.

“Minding the Gap” is Liu’s first feature and chronicles his friendship over a dozen years with fellow skateboarders Zack Mulligan and Keire Johnson. The film has been praised for presenting an intimate portrait of the trio’s lives, particularly the issue of domestic abuse.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Film

  • US director Debra Granik poses for

    'Leave No Trace' Director Debra Granik Wins Bonnie Award

    Debra Granik, who directed and wrote “Leave No Trace,” has received Film Independent’s second Bonnie Award, given to recognize a mid-career female director. The trophy, which includes a $50,000 grant, was presented Saturday afternoon to “Leave No Trace” producer Anne Harrison at the organization’s Spirit Awards brunch at Boa Steakhouse in West Hollywood. Granik could [...]

  • The Rider

    National Society of Film Critics Names 'The Rider' Best Picture

    The National Society of Film Critics announced their 2019 award winners Saturday afternoon, with winners including Olivia Colman for “The Favourite” and Ethan Hawke for “First Reformed.” Chloe Zhao’s “The Rider” took home the best picture title, with Alfonso Cuaron taking best cinematography for “Roma” and Regina King earning a nod for “If Beale Street [...]

  • Time's Up Supporters to Wear Ribbons,

    Time's Up Supporters to Wear Ribbons, Bracelets at 2019 Golden Globes

    Last year, it was black; this year, it’s ribbons. At Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, viewers can expect to see supporters of the Time’s Up movement wearing black-and-white ribbons and bracelets to show their support for the workplace rights organization that formed in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The ribbons will symbolize that supporters [...]

  • Timothee Chalamet2019 Palm Springs International Film

    Facebook Live Q&A With Timothee Chalamet - Watch

    Timothee Chalamet will join Variety for a live chat Saturday at 12 p.m. PT on Facebook. The Q&A can be streamed on Variety‘s Facebook page at the link here or below. The Golden Globe nominee can be seen in theaters now in “Beautiful Boy,” which also stars Steve Carell. The pair play a son and father who struggle with Chalamet’s character’s [...]

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock's Holiday Surprise for the 'Bird Box' Cast and Crew

    Just call her Santa Claus! Sandra Bullock surprised the cast and crew of “Bird Box” with a holiday celebration while they were filming the hit thriller at the end of 2017. “I’m in shock by how organized Sandy is,” co-star Danielle Macdonald tells Variety. “Because we were filming it towards Christmas a year ago, she [...]

  • Kevin Hart Massive

    Kevin Hart Posts Message About ‘Growth’ After Don Lemon Criticism

    After CNN anchor Don Lemon delivered an emotional criticism of Kevin Hart’s “Ellen” interview, the possible Oscars host has posted what might be a response to the journalist. In an Instagram post, Hart emphasized the importance of learning and growth. “Basketball players aren’t great until they LEARN how to play the game correctly,” he began, [...]

  • Amy Adams

    W Magazine Pre-Golden Globes Party: Crasher Causes Chaos With Celebrity Guests

    W magazine’s pre-Golden Globes party on the Friday night before the big show is often one of the hardest fetes to get into, and this year’s bash was no exception. As always, the soiree took place in the penthouse suite of the iconic Chateau Marmont hotel. But Keegan-Michael Key and Sarah Hyland were among some [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad