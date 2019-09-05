×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Laurence Fishburne, Jared Harris & Jillian Bell to be Feted at San Diego Intl. Film Festival

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
Laurence Fishburne joins the cast of CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION, broadcast Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Art Streiber/CBS. © 2008 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.
CREDIT: Art Streiber/CBS

The San Diego International Film Festival will honor Laurence Fishburne with the annual Gregory Peck Award, Jared Harris with the Cinema Vanguard Award and Jillian Bell with the Fairbanks Award, Variety learned exclusively. The festival, produced by the San Diego Film Foundation, will present the awards at the Night of the Stars Tribute on Oct. 18 at downtown’s Pendry San Diego hotel.

The festival, celebrating its 18th year, will take place Oct. 15-18, including six gala features screenings: “Jojo Rabbit,” “Motherless Brooklyn,” “A Hidden Life,” “Kill Team,” “Clemency” and “Marriage Story.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to honor Lawrence, Jared and Jillian for their roles in the industry. These awards are merely an indication of all the fine work they have already done, and will continue to do so in the future,” said Tonya Mantooth, CEO and artistic director of the festival.

Fishburne’s many roles include Morpheus in the “Matrix” series. Up next, he stars alongside Nicolas Cage in “Running with the Devil,” coming out Sept. 20. Harris recently picked up an Emmy nomination for the HBO miniseries “Chernobyl.” He will appear in the projects “Carnival Row” and “Morbius.” Bell produced and stars in festival darling “Brittany Runs a Marathon.” She will also join the “Bill & Ted” franchise in “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” set for release in 2020.

The festival will screen 107 films, including five narrative spotlight competition films, 20 narrative competition films, nine documentary competition films, and 66 short films. Screening will be held the Balboa Theater, Theater Box in Downtown San Diego, ArcLight Cinemas and Westfield UTC in La Jolla.

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Matt Damon arrives at the Los

    Matt Damon's Untitled Thriller Set for 2020 Awards Season Release

    Matt Damon’s untitled thriller drama, directed by Tom McCarthy, has been scheduled for an awards season release date of Nov. 6, 2020. The project, which had been titled “Stillwater,” centers on an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she [...]

  • Once Were Brothers

    Toronto Film Review: 'Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band'

    Forty-one years after the theatrical release of “The Last Waltz,” Robbie Robertson gets the last word on that era in “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band,” a documentary picked by the Toronto Int’l Film Festival as its opening night gala premiere. It covers Robertson’s tenure in the Band from the group’s early ’60s [...]

  • North African Films Set to Make

    North African Films Set to Make Mark at Toronto Festival

    Nearly a decade after the Arab Spring swept across North Africa, the winds of change have also breathed new life into the region’s film industries, the fruits of which will be on display at this year’s Toronto Intl. Film Festival. Contemporary World Cinema lead programmer Kiva Reardon, who also curates the festival’s selections from North [...]

  • The Domain

    Venice Film Review: 'The Domain'

    The opening of “The Domain” is a classic mid-length widescreen shot of a solitary tree silhouetted against the sky. The camera slowly pans left to reveal a second tree, with a man hanging from a branch. This too feels fairly familiar, if disturbing, and one watches imagining that director Tiago Guedes is using such archetypal [...]

  • Gary Dauberman

    How Gary Dauberman Became Hollywood's 'It' Screenwriter

    An evil doll. A demonic nun. A killer clown. While such creatures are nightmare fuel for some, screenwriter Gary Dauberman embraces them. “These characters have been very good to me,” the filmmaker says with a laugh. “So I’m not scared of them. They don’t show up in my nightmares.” Dauberman has made an art of [...]

  • 'Waves' Trailer: Sterling K. Brown Holds

    'Waves' Trailer: Sterling K. Brown Tries to Keep His Family Afloat

    Sterling K. Brown plays a father attempting to hold his family together through tragedy and hardship in the first trailer for Telluride Film Festival darling “Waves.” In the visually stunning and heart-wrenching trailer, Ronald (Brown) delivers an amalgamation of a familiar verse from Corinthians: “Love is patient, love is kind, love is not rude, it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad