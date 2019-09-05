Laurence Fishburne, Jared Harris & Jillian Bell to be Feted at San Diego Intl. Film Festival

The San Diego International Film Festival will honor Laurence Fishburne with the annual Gregory Peck Award, Jared Harris with the Cinema Vanguard Award and Jillian Bell with the Fairbanks Award, Variety learned exclusively. The festival, produced by the San Diego Film Foundation, will present the awards at the Night of the Stars Tribute on Oct. 18 at downtown’s Pendry San Diego hotel.

The festival, celebrating its 18th year, will take place Oct. 15-18, including six gala features screenings: “Jojo Rabbit,” “Motherless Brooklyn,” “A Hidden Life,” “Kill Team,” “Clemency” and “Marriage Story.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to honor Lawrence, Jared and Jillian for their roles in the industry. These awards are merely an indication of all the fine work they have already done, and will continue to do so in the future,” said Tonya Mantooth, CEO and artistic director of the festival.

Fishburne’s many roles include Morpheus in the “Matrix” series. Up next, he stars alongside Nicolas Cage in “Running with the Devil,” coming out Sept. 20. Harris recently picked up an Emmy nomination for the HBO miniseries “Chernobyl.” He will appear in the projects “Carnival Row” and “Morbius.” Bell produced and stars in festival darling “Brittany Runs a Marathon.” She will also join the “Bill & Ted” franchise in “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” set for release in 2020.

The festival will screen 107 films, including five narrative spotlight competition films, 20 narrative competition films, nine documentary competition films, and 66 short films. Screening will be held the Balboa Theater, Theater Box in Downtown San Diego, ArcLight Cinemas and Westfield UTC in La Jolla.