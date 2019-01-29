×
#LikeAGirl Director Lauren Greenfield Launches Production Company to Amplify Diverse Voices

Lauren Greenfield'Generation Wealth' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/R

Documentarian and director Lauren Greenfield has launched a production company, Girl Culture Films, to address the lack of diversity behind the camera in the advertising industry.

Greenfield, who directed the documentary “The Queen of Versailles” and Always’ #LikeAGirl Campaign, created the company with her partners Frank Evers to represent directors for commercial projects and branded content opportunities to amplify female and diverse voices in the advertising world.

Girl Culture’s roster features filmmakers across genres, such as Catherine Hardwicke (“Miss Bala”), Karyn Kusama (“Destroyer”), and Amy Berg (“West of Memphis”).

“After the experience of the #LikeAGirl campaign, I started Girl Culture Films to ensure that women have a bigger voice in the cultural conversation — in which advertising is a driving force,” Greenfield said in a statement. “I knew it was crucial to appeal to audiences through storytelling, so our roster is comprised of incredible directors with varied styles that can better connect the brands’ narrative to the consumer. These filmmakers can engage diverse audiences in an authentic way that captures an inclusive human experience and become the change makers for more representation across all screens.”

Creative leaders from advertising, brands, entertainment, and finance have joined the Girl Culture advisory board, including three female agency chief creative officers: Leo Burnett’s Judy John, Margaret Johnson of Goodby Silverstein & Partners, and Jennifer Golub of MAL \ FOR GOOD. Other figures on the board are Pete Favat, the CCO of Deutsch, North America; Matthew Greenfield, president of production at Fox Searchlight; Jeffrey Tarrant, chairman of Protégé Partners & Solaire Films; Christy Schnabel of Amstel Capital and Lisa Mehling, the founder of Chelsea Pictures.

“I’ve been a passionate follower of Lauren’s photography starting with her books ‘Fast Forward’ and ‘Girl Culture’ — which were companions/inspirations for my first film ‘Thirteen,'” said Hardwicke. “Lauren segued from fearless photographer into a brilliant filmmaker and her insight and intuition are the reasons #LikeAGirl resonates with so many people, especially women. With Girl Culture Films, Lauren is creating a commercial culture that allows us to tell the stories that engage, thrill and impact the audience and connect them on a different level with brands. I’m excited to be part of this revolution.”

Girl Culture will also develop non-fiction and fiction film and television projects across all platforms. Greenfield serves as founder and creative director, and Evers acts as co-founder and president. Greenfield’s 2012 film “Queen of Versailles” won her the best documentary director award at Sundance, and her latest documentary, “Generation Wealth,” launches on Amazon Prime on Feb. 1.

