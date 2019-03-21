Laura Linney Joins Viggo Mortensen’s Family Drama ‘Falling’

Laura Linney, Hannah Gross, and Terry Chen have joined the cast of Viggo Mortensen’s family drama “Falling.”

The movie will be Mortensen’s directorial debut. He’s also producing, wrote the screenplay, and is playing one of the two leading roles in a story about a son’s relationship with his aging father. Production is currently underway in Toronto. It will also shoot in Los Angeles.

Mortensen will portray a man who lives with his male partner, played by Chen, and their adopted daughter in Southern California. Linney will play his sister and Gross will portray his mother. Lance Henriksen will play the father, a farmer whose attitudes and behavior belong to a far more traditional era and family model. He travels to Los Angeles for an indefinite stay with his family as he deals with memory loss.

“Falling” is produced by Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films and Chris Curling of Zephyr Films together with Mortensen, who previously produced “Everyone Has a Plan,” “Far From Men,” and “Jauja” through Perceval Pictures. It is funded by Perceval Pictures, Ingenious Media, Falling, LLC, Scythia Films, Zephyr Films and Lip Sync Productions. Executive producers are Peter Touche and Stephen Dailey for Ingenious Media, Danielle Virtue and Brian Hayes Currie for Falling, LLC and Norman Merry for Lip Sync Productions.

HanWay Films is handling international sales and distribution, and UTA Independent Film Group is overseeing the US sale.

Linney has received Academy Award nominations for “You Can Count on Me,” “Kinsey,” and “The Savages.” Mortensen has also earned Oscar nominations for “Green Book,” “Eastern Promises,” and “Captain Fantastic.” Gross’ credits include “Mindhunter,” and Chen starred in “House of Cards.”

Linney is represented by ICM Partners, Lighthouse Management & Media and Morris Yorn Barn Levine (Kevin Yorn), Chen by The Characters Talent Agency and Capstone Talent Management and Gross by ICM Partners and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.