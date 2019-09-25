×

‘Jurassic World 3’ Bringing Back Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill

Dave McNary

Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are returning to the world of the dinosaurs in the upcoming “Jurassic World 3.”

The trio, who all appeared in the original “Jurassic Park” in 1993, will reprise their roles in the third chapter in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World” franchise. Dern will play Dr. Ellie Sattler, Neill will portray Dr. Alan Grant and Goldblum will return as the wisecracking Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Colin Trevorrow is returning to direct with Chris Pratt returning as dinosaur handler Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as dinosaur rights activist Claire Dearing. The castings of Dern, Goldblum and Neill were announced Tuesday night at a special Arclight Hollywood screening of “Jurassic World” when Trevorrow brought out Dern during the Q&A portion.

Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow return to executive produce. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow.

Emily Carmichael, whose credits include “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” has written the “Jurassic World 3” screenplay with Trevorrow.  They worked off a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote “Jurassic World” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Trevorrow directed 2015’s “Jurassic World,” which went on to gross $1.67 billion worldwide. J.A. Bayona directed “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which took in $1.3 billion worldwide. “Fallen Kingdom” ended with freed dinosaurs roaming the wilderness. Universal has not yet disclosed plot details for “Jurassic World 3.”

Universal has already set a June 21, 2021, release date for “Jurassic World 3.” Universal’s Senior Vice President of Production Sara Scott is overseeing production on behalf of the studio.

Dern is represented CAA and Untitled Entertainment; Neill is Curtis Brown Group Ltd, ICM Partners and Shanahan Management; Goldblum is represented by ICM, Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P.

  • Jurassic World 3 Laura Dern Jeff

