Artios Awards: Laura Dern Recalls Childhood Career, Being ‘Protected’ By Casting Directors

“I was in inappropriate rooms, and I was placed in hotel rooms. It is because of the casting director that I was a protected child in this industry. And even to the point of risking their own career, I have a couple of memories of the casting director saying ‘No, I’m staying,'” Laura Dern said in her speech accepting the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement at the Casting Society of America’s 34th annual Artios Awards held Thursday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Two ceremonies took place on opposite coasts. At Stage 48 in New York, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond received the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award. In Los Angeles, festivities were hosted by June Diana Raphael of “Grace and Frankie” and Paul Scheer of “Black Monday.”

“I’ve literally grown up with this community of amazing artists. They really have championed my career, so to get an opportunity pay tribute to them means a lot to me,” Dern told Variety on the red carpet. “Lynn Stalmaster, who is named for the award I happen to be receiving, is the first person I ever auditioned for, and is a deep memory that really built my career in a very specific way.”

Ryan Murphy presented the Hoyt Bowers award to Robert Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer.

“I’ve been working since Robert and Eric since, when was it? God, it was 2003 I think. I was just starting out on our second script in ‘Nip Tuck’ and it called for the lead Dylan Walsh to have sex with a rubber blow up doll. And Eric called me and said, ‘Do you want me to cast the doll?’ And I knew they were the ones for me,” Murphy joked.

Other presenters included Pam Adlon, Mayim Bialik, Betsy Brandt, Michael Campion, Tony Cavallaro, John Cho, Joel Courtney, Brandon Victor Dixon, Colman Domingo, Ron Funches, Kier Gilchrest, Dohn Norwood and Baron Vaughn.

Former “Glee” stars Darren Criss and Amber Riley charmed the crowd with a musical number. Criss performed the songs he used to auditioned for “Glee,” beginning with Rogers and Hart’s “Where or When” and transitioning into a rendition of Brittany Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.” Riley brought the house down with a cover of “I Am Changing” from “Dream Girls,” and then she and Criss finished with a duet of “Stand By Me.”

Other honorees included CSA founders Mike Fenton, Joe Reich and Al Onorato, as well as Steven Tyler O’Connor, who was honored with the Associate Spotlight Award.

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” – Jim Carnahan

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL

“Mean Girls” – Bethany Knox

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Angels in America” – Jim Carnahan

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, MUSICAL

“Once on This Island” – Craig Burns

NEW YORK THEATRE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

NEW YORK THEATRE – DRAMA

“Jesus Hopped the A Train” – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

REGIONAL THEATRE

“Angels in America” – Tara Rubin, Laura Schutzel, Amy Potozkin (Location

Casting)

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

“Henry IV” – Tracy Lilienfield, Emily Towler (Associate)

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

“Mamma Mia! “- Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

THEATRE TOURS

“Hamilton” – Bethany Knox

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

“Green Book” – Rick Montgomery, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Thomas

Sullivan (Associate)

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

“Vice” – Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield (Additional Casting)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

“Crazy Rich Asians” – Terri Taylor, Sarah Domeier (Associate)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

“BlacKkKlansman” – Kim Taylor-Coleman

FEATURE LOW BUDGET – COMEDY or DRAMA

“The Kindergarten Teacher” – Stephanie Holbrook, Henry Russell Bergstein

FEATURE MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY or DRAMA

“Madeline’s Madeline” – Stephanie Holbrook

FEATURE ANIMATION

Isle of Dogs – Douglas Aibel

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

Black Panther – Sarah Halley Finn, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Jason

Stamey (Associate), Nicholas Amick Mudd (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”- Jeanie Bacharach, Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison

(Associate), Betsy Fippinger (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

“Ozark”- Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase

Paris (Location Casting), John Ort (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY

“Atlanta”- Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase

Paris (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES DRAMA

“The Crown”- Nina Gold, Robert Sterne

LIMITED SERIES

“Godless”- Ellen Lewis, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Rene Haynes

(Native American Casting), Helen Geier (Location Casting), Kate Sprance

(Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Location Associate)

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

Paterno – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH COMEDY

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” – Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” – David Rubin, Corinne Clark (Location

Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Andrea Bunker (Associate)

TELEVISION ANIMATION

“Rick and Morty” – Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

REALITY SERIES

“Queer Eye” – Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Beyhan

Oguz

SHORT FILM

“The Lost” – Matthew Lessall

SHORT FORM SERIES

“Relationship Status” – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling