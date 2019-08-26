×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hollywood Shuts Out Latinx Actors, Filmmakers (Study)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Overboard premiere Eva Longoria Eugenio Derbez Anna Faris
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Hollywood has failed miserably to provide Latinx actors with starring roles in major movies, according to a new study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

To draw its conclusions, the report examined the 100 top grossing movies from 2007 to 2018 and found that only 3% of the films had Latinx actors in lead or co-lead roles. A mere 4.5% of all speaking characters were Latinx. More troubling, there was no meaningful change in representation over the 12-year time period that the study examined.

The paltry representation is also out of step with population statistics and is puzzling given that Latinx audiences see more movies than other ethnic groups. Hispanics comprise 20% of the moviegoing audience and 18% of the U.S. population. Moreover, 77% of U.S. states and territories have Latinx populations greater than the percentage seen in Hollywood films. There would seem to be compelling business reasons to tailor more films around top Latinx talent. It’s an audience that is widely credited with propelling the Fast and Furious franchise to box office heights, and one that made films such as “Instructions Not Included” and “How to be a Latin Lover” financial successes.

Related

The study is the latest look at representation in film from the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which has previously crunched the numbers on everything from the number of female filmmakers employed by animation studios to entertainment companies’ track records of providing opportunities to individuals with disabilities. For its latest report, it partnered with National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) and Wise Entertainment.

Things weren’t much better behind the camera. Only 4% of the 1,200 films that the study looked at were directed by Latinx filmmakers — the majority (71%) of whom were international directors instead of U.S. filmmakers. Only one director was a Latina. Just 3% of producers were Latino, and most of these producers were men. The report’s authors say that improving that kind of representation in key jobs is critical because directors and producers make many personnel decisions.

The most frequently hired Latinx actors over the time frame were Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez, Eugenio Derbez, and Jessica Alba. Roles grew more scarce for Latinx actors as they got older. Only eight male and two female leads, co-leads or members of an ensemble cast were played by Latinx actors who were 45 years or older.

When Latinx actors got cast the roles they played sometimes trafficked in stereotyping, the study’s authors say. A quarter of Latinx speaking characters across 200 movies were depicted as criminals, and 17% were portrayed as poor. Fifty four percent of the Latinx characters depicted with a job were given occupations such as construction workers and farmers that do not require college education. The study says that 36% of Latinx speaking characters “were shown isolated from the larger Latino community,” in that there were no signifiers, be they cultural artifacts or references that emphasized the characters’ ethnic identity. Almost no movies showed Latinx characters with a disability or Latinx characters from the LGBT community.

In a statement, the study’s author Dr. Stacy L. Smith says that Hollywood’s failure to create more stories that feature Latinx characters is dangerous. She points to rising prejudice against the Latinx community as a sign that movies need to offer a more positive portrait.

“At a time where Latinos in our country are facing intense concerns over their safety, we urgently need to see the Latino community authentically and accurately represented throughout entertainment,” Smith said.

The study includes a list of suggested steps that studios can undertake to improve representation. These include urging talent agencies to recruit more Latino talent, pushing studios to consider more Latinx directors for jobs, and calling on film festivals to create initiatives that support Latinx filmmakers.

One studio, Universal, issued a statement regarding the study. It said it was working to design a producers’ initiative with a specific Latinx focus and noted that it had established a global talent development and inclusion department in 2017 with a goal of increasing representation both in front of and behind the camera.

“We want to thank Stacy Smith and USC Annenberg for conducting this study and for encouraging the industry to recognize and address areas of representation where we can — and must — do better,” Universal said.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Overboard premiere Eva Longoria Eugenio Derbez

    Hollywood Shuts Out Latinx Actors, Filmmakers (Study)

    Hollywood has failed miserably to provide Latinx actors with starring roles in major movies, according to a new study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. To draw its conclusions, the report examined the 100 top grossing movies from 2007 to 2018 and found that only 3% of the films had Latinx actors in lead or [...]

  • 'Silence' film premiere

    Martin Scorsese to Receive Santa Barbara Fest's 14th Annual Kirk Douglas Award

    Martin Scorsese will receive the 14th annual Kirk Douglas Award for excellence in film Nov. 14 at a black-tie gala dinner, with proceeds benefiting the Santa Barbara Intl. Film Festival’s free year-round educational programs. The event will take place at the Ritz Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara. Scorsese’s next film, “The Irishman,” will be released [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez Variety Cover Story

    How Jennifer Lopez Learned to Dance Again

    Nothing can stop Jennifer Lopez, not even a blackout. On July 13, she was ready for another night of “It’s My Party,” a strenuous two-hour arena-sized reworking of her successful Las Vegas residency. But as she took the stage, a massive power outage in New York City cut all the lights at Madison Square Garden. [...]

  • Collective for Webstory

    Venice: Cinephil Takes World Sales on HBO-produced Doc 'Collective,' also in Toronto (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tel Aviv-based sales agent Cinephil has taken world sales on Emmy Award-winning director Alexander Nanau’s “Collective,” an investigation into the tragic 2015 fire in a Bucharest night club, fallout from which toppled Romania’s government. The high-profile doc is screening in Venice and Toronto. Co-produced by Nanau with HBO Europe and Romania’s Samsa Film — and [...]

  • Donald Sutherland Honorary Oscar

    Donald Sutherland to Receive San Sebastian Donostia Award

    MADRID — San Sebastian Festival has announced the third and final recipient of this year’s Donostia career achievement awards, Canadian actor Donald Sutherland. He will accept the honor before screening his latest film, Guiseppe Capotondi’s “The Burnt Orange Heresy.” With more than 200 credited performances over the past half-century, Sutherland stands tall, literally and figuratively, [...]

  • "Weathering With You" directed by Makoto

    'Weathering With You' Hit Anime Selected as Japan’s Oscars Contender

    “Weathering with You,” the hit animation by Makoto Shinkai, has been selected as Japan’s contender for a the International Feature Film Awards at the Oscars, the Japan Motion Picture Producers Association(Eiren) announced on Monday. As of Wednesday last week, “Weathering” had grossed more than $94 million in Japanese theaters. The film is the first animated [...]

  • (from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson)

    China Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Roars to Top With $101 Million Debut

    Revving up against a line-up completely devoid of serious competitors, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” roared to the top of China’s box office with a $101 million debut, figures from consultancy Artisan Gateway show — more than four times the haul of the weekend’s second highest grossing title. China is one of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad