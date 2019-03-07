Mindy Kaling Tries to Save Emma Thompson’s Career in ‘Late Night’ Trailer

Mindy Kaling tries to rescue Emma Thompson’s career as a prominent late-night talk-show host in the first trailer for Amazon Studios’ comedy “Late Night.”

Thompson’s abrasive Katherine Newbury hires Kaling’s Molly Patel as the show’s first female and first person of color writer, then discovers that the network wants to cancel the program if she can’t deliver bigger numbers.

“I need your pushiness and lack of boundaries,” Thompson tells Kaling.

“You love me … I mean not in those words,” Kaling says, prompting Thompson to respond, “No, I didn’t say it in any of those words.”

Kaling’s Molly opens the trailer inauspiciously on a New York City sidewalk by being hit with a bag of garbage, but remains optimistic. “Just because I was lucky enough to get this job, doesn’t mean I’m stupid enough to lose it,” she tells a co-worker.

John Lithgow stars as the husband of Thompson’s character. The cast includes Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott, Amy Ryan, John Early, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Amazon paid $13 million for the movie following its Sundance Film Festival premiere in January.

Nisha Ganatra directed the pic, while Kaling wrote the script and is also producing with Howard Klein, alongside Imperative Entertainment and FilmNation Entertainment.

“Late Night” hits theaters on June 7.