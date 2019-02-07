Nisha Ganatra Sets Next Directing Gig After ‘Late Night’ Makes Big Sundance Splash (EXCLUSIVE)

Nisha Ganatra, who directed the Sundance darling “Late Night,” is in negotiations to helm Universal and Working Title’s upcoming film “Covers,” sources tell Variety.

Not much is known about the project, written by first-time screenwriter Flora Greeson, other than it being a romance set in the Los Angeles music world.

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce “Covers,” and Working Title’s Alexandra Loewy will serve as executive producer. Universal executive VP of production Erik Baiers and creative executive Lexi Barta will oversee the movie on behalf of the studio.

The move comes on the heels of Universal’s pledge to join Time’s Up’s 4% Challenge, a commitment to working with more female directors.

Ganatra most recently directed the comedy “Late Night,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews. Mindy Kaling wrote the movie and co-stars alongside Emma Thompson. Amazon Studios shelled out a record $13 million for domestic rights to the movie, one of the biggest sales of the festival.

Her other directing credits include television episodes of shows like “The Last Man on Earth,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Love,” “Girls,” and “Better Things.” Ganatra also served as a consulting producer on “Transparent,” which earned her a Primetime Emmy Nomination in 2015.

She is represented by ICM Partners and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.