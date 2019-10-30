Landmark Theatres Hires Regal Executive Paul Serwitz as President

Landmark Theatres has hired veteran Regal Entertainment executive Paul Serwitz as president and chief operating officer.

The arthouse chain made the announcement on Wednesday, a week after Ted Mundorff resigned from his post as the longtime CEO of Landmark Theatres. Mundorff’s departure came less than a year after Landmark was bought by Cohen Media Group.

Serwitz has served 17 years as vice president of film for Regal. His role included oversight of Regal’s national art and specialized program, growing that segment of the business to nearly $200 million annually. Prior to his 25-year tenure at Regal, he worked for Cineplex Odeon in Washington D.C.

“I have long admired the unique space Landmark occupies in the exhibition and theatrical landscape,” Serwitz said. “They are a trailblazer in the cinema experience. I am thrilled to have this opportunity to join Landmark and help expand the company’s vision and reach.”

In December, Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner sold the Landmark circuit to Cohen Media Group, an indie film company owned by real estate developer and cinephile Charles S. Cohen. Landmark operates 56 theaters in 27 markets.

Landmark, which has 252 screens, had been owned by Wagner-Cuban’s 2929 Entertainment since 2003. Landmark describes itself as the nation’s largest specialized theater chain dedicated to independent cinema. At a time when major theater chains have barred movies from Netflix, Landmark has shown a willingness to exhibit content that premieres on streaming platforms or that avoids traditional theatrical release windows.