Lance Bass Developing Road Trip Comedy About Super Fans Who Followed NSYNC on Tour (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

A road trip comedy about two girls who devoutly followed *NSYNC on their final tour is in the works from former band member Lance Bass.

“It’s a really fun story about these girls that win a Winnebago on ‘The Price is Right’ and follow us on tour — which randomly happened,” Bass told Variety during a recent sit down.

Indeed, the women auditioned for the game show (still hosted by Bob Barker at the time, around 2001) in hopes of scoring an RV they could use to trail Bass, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez on their last outing as a group.

The women won, and became a well-documented part of the band’s final glory days. Their trek was covered on a Carson Daly-hosted special about the tour, wherein Bass surprises the girls by telling them *NSYNC would pay for the taxes they owed on the Winnebago.

Bass indicated music would be a major part of the film, with a potential adaptation for a Broadway stage show after the scripted project hits. It was unclear if *NSYNC’s song catalogue would be included. *NSYNC was an early-aughts sensation that sold roughly 70 million records and completed five international tours. The group further catapulted Timberlake to solo stardom.

Bass is adapting the project through his eponymous production company, which is about to hit the SXSW film festival with the juicy documentary “The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story.” Directed by Aaron Kunkel, the film charts the rise of the shady business man and architect of the late ’90s pop craze who defrauded investors and cheated his bands out of millions. Pearlman died at age 62 in prison, in 2016. The film will stream exclusively on YouTube Red following its bow at SXSW.

