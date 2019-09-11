Film News Roundup: Lamorne Morris, Jackie Earle Haley Join ‘Death of a Telemarketer’

In today’s film news roundup, Lamorne Morris is starring in “Death of a Telemarketer,” Wonderfilm has attached a director to “Greco’s Game” and Fantastic Fest will host the U.S. premiere of “I Lost My Body.”
CASTINGS
Lamorne Morris, Jackie Earle Haley, Alisha Wainwright and Haley Joel Osment are starring in the independent comedy-drama “Death of a Telemarketer.”
The film, written and directed by Khaled Ridgeway, follows a too-slick-for-his-own-good telemarketer (played by Morris) who finds himself in a life or death circumstance when he is held hostage at gunpoint for trying to con a middle-aged man (portrayed by Haley) to win a sales contest at work. The film co-stars Matt McGorry, Gil Ozeri, Woody McClain, Sujata Day, David So, Ian Verdun, Gwen Gottlieb and Starletta DuPois.
Datari Turner is producing the film for Datari Turner Productions, along with James J. Yi and Meagan Good. Filming is underway in Los Angeles.
Morris did a seven-year run on Fox’s “New Girl” and starred in the feature “Game Night.” Haley appeared in National Geographic’s “Valley of the Boom” and Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles.” Wainwright most recently appeared in “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments” on Freeform. Osment most recently appeared in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”
PROJECT LAUNCH