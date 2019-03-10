×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marvel Approached ‘Laggies’ Director Lynn Shelton to Direct ‘Black Widow’

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Marvel is coming for your indie darlings.

Before Taika Waititi, Jon Watts and the Russo brothers were members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster club, they were all indie filmmakers. Thus far Marvel’s decision to collect creatives from smaller pictures has panned out, most recently with Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden’s “Captain Marvel,” which opened to $455 million globally.

And with “The Rider” director Chloé Zhao slated for the upcoming “Eternals” adaptation, it’s only a matter of time until Marvel snatches up another one of our festival faves. So who’s next? It could be “Laggies” director Lynn Shelton.

Shelton, who spoke at a SXSW panel hosted by Variety and the National Association of Theater Owners, revealed that she was previously in early talks with Marvel to possibly take on the “Black Widow” standalone feature.

After two or three “long conversations” with Marvel, Shelton was considering “throwing her hat in the ring” to join the MCU. “They talked to me, I think, early rounds,” Shelton said. “They were looking at women, maybe men too, but I know a couple women directors they were also talking to about ‘Black Widow’ and the other one was the one that Chloé got.”

Related

So why the current interest in indie filmmakers?

“They’re smart about character and story, they want people who are good with actors,” Shelton, who is at SXSW promoting her next feature “Sword of Trust,” explained. The director even revealed that Marvel was ready to help out with action scenes and told her not to worry about it.

Although previously adverse to working with larger studios, Shelton explain how directing television helped change her mind. “I really wanted to save my body of work in cinema,” she said. “To have total creative control and to really be able to make exactly what I wanted to make. Which is what making movies at the level that we’ve been making movies at allows you to do. Which is amazing.”

Working in television may have originally started off as a way for Shelton to pay the bills so she could still keep making movies that were her “babies,” but ultimately the director learned she enjoyed the collaboration.

And the experience has made opened her up to working with bigger studios, “As long as there’s a script you’re interested in… it would be more along the lines of directing a pilot. You’d have to answer to MCU, or whatever, but as long as you had enough of a say and you’re really bringing your s— to the playground as well… it might be a really interesting experience.”

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • 'Laggies' Director Lynn Shelton Was Approached

    Marvel Approached 'Laggies' Director Lynn Shelton to Direct 'Black Widow'

    Marvel is coming for your indie darlings. Before Taika Waititi, Jon Watts and the Russo brothers were members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster club, they were all indie filmmakers. Thus far Marvel’s decision to collect creatives from smaller pictures has panned out, most recently with Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden’s “Captain Marvel,” which opened [...]

  • Jane Fonda, Alexander Payne and Grover

    Jane Fonda, Thierry Fremaux, Alexander Payne Advocate to Save Classic Films at HFPA Restoration Summit

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association rallied a roster of film world heavy-hitters Saturday at the Ace Hotel’s United Artists theater in downtown Los Angeles for the organization’s first Film Restoration Summit devoted to celebrating classic films and the urgent need to put more resources into saving them. Naturally, the importance of preserving the big-screen experience [...]

  • 'Gloria Bell' Scores Third Highest Screen

    Julianne Moore's 'Gloria Bell' Scores Third Highest Screen Average of 2019

    Julianne Moore’s “Gloria Bell” has launched impressively with a $154,775 on five screens in New York and Los Angeles for a per screen average of $30,955 for A24. It was the third highest per screen figure of the 2019 domestic box office, topped only by the $35,499 for Disney’s “Captain Marvel” as part of this [...]

  • Long Shot

    How Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron Won Over SXSW With 'Long Shot'

    South by Southwest has a storied tradition of launching studio comedies into the box-office stratosphere—from “Knocked Up” to “Bridesmaids,” “Trainwreck” and “Spy.” On Saturday night, SXSW 2019 most likely found the next underdog hit to add to this esteemed class. “Long Shot” is the story of a secretary of state, Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), who [...]

  • Steven Spielberg

    Steven Spielberg vs. Netflix: A Preview of the War for Cinema's Future (Column)

    “We love cinema.” That’s how Netflix began a statement it issued on Twitter in response to Steven Spielberg’s announcement that he will push for new guidelines regarding the eligibility of movies to compete in the Academy Awards. (Though the connection was obvious, the Netflix statement never mentioned Spielberg by name.) Spielberg, a member of the [...]

  • UniFrance Forges Ties With AMPAS Promote

    UniFrance Forges Ties With AMPAS to Promote Young French Filmmakers

    UniFrance, the French film promotion org, joined forces with the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to host events on March 7-8 in Paris which aimed at shining a spotlight on French female directors, producers, talent, artists and technicians. The events, which were attended by many French students and young filmmakers at the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad