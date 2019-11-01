Lady Gaga to Star in Gucci Murder Movie Directed by Ridley Scott

Lady Gaga will star in a movie about the Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci.

Ridley Scott is directing the film. Gaga will portray Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination on the steps of his office in 1995. She served 18 years before being released from jail in 2016.

The pic follows Gaga’s first movie, “A Star Is Born.” She earned a best actress nomination and won an Oscar for writing the hit song “Shallow” for the film.

The story about the Gucci murder is scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, based on the Sara Gay Forden book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.”

Scott will produce the Gucci saga with Giannina Scott and his Scott Free Productions. He most recently directed “All the Money in the World” about the Getty kidnaping.

Giannina Scott starred in “Gladiator.” She originally brought the project to Ridley Scott. She also co-produced “Matchstick Men” and was a producer on “Tristan & Isolde.”

Lady Gaga is represented by CAA and Grubman Shire. Ridley Scott is repped by WME. The news was first reported by Deadline.

