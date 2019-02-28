×

Lady Gaga Quashes Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

It appears that the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga romance rumors that sprang into being after the pair’s kinetic performance at the Academy Awards can be put to bed.

Lady Gaga stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday, where Kimmel was quick to bring up the Internet’s fixation on the moment at the end of the pair’s performance of “Shallow,” which won the Academy Award for best original song on Sunday.

“You had such a connection with Bradley that, instantly, and I guess this is a compliment, people started saying, ‘Oh, they must be in love,'” Kimmel said.

The Oscar-winning songwriter, who brought her statue along for the interview, gave a massive eyeroll, and then went in: “First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the Internet. And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And people saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see.”

“This is a love song, ‘Shallow,'” she continued. “The movie, ‘A Star Is Born,’ is a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance. Bradley, who — and you know, I never relinquish control about a live stage performance and I’ve done a million of them — but he directed this film and he directed, obviously, the musical moments in the film, and ‘Shallow,’ the moment, in the film. So I knew that he had the vision for how it should go, and so I was like, ‘What do you think Bradley?’ And he laid it all out. “

Gaga went on to chalk her and Cooper’s apparent chemistry up to the demands of performing love songs.

“From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

Watch the full interview above.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Music

  • Lady Gaga on Bradley Cooper Romance

    Lady Gaga Quashes Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

    It appears that the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga romance rumors that sprang into being after the pair’s kinetic performance at the Academy Awards can be put to bed. Lady Gaga stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday, where Kimmel was quick to bring up the Internet’s fixation on the moment at the end of the pair’s performance [...]

  • Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater'Alice By

    'Spring Awakening' Creative Duo Has Six More Musicals in Development

    At the Off-Broadway premiere of “Alice by Heart,” a new musical from “Spring Awakening” creators Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik and inspired by “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” conversations with the cast and creatives revealed the impact of their work on a generation of theater-makers, including their young stars — and what the pair learned from [...]

  • Jane Abernethy

    Jane Abernethy, A&R Credited With Grimes and Tune-Yards, Joins Omnian Music Group

    Jane Abernethy has joined Omnian Music Group as managing director. Omnian is home to the labels Captured Tracks, 2MR, Sinderlyn and Manufactured Recordings and is partnered with New Zealand’s Flying Nun. It also co-owns the No Other Music Publishing with We Are Free management (Purity Ring, Beach House, Sleigh Bells), whose signings include Mac De [...]

  • Lucian Grainge

    Liberty Media, KKR, Tencent Mulling $22 Billion-Plus Bids for Universal Music Group

    Liberty Media, the U.S. investment firm KKR and Chinese giant Tencent Music are among the potential suitors to purchase up to 50% of Universal Music from Vivendi, a deal potentially worth as much as $23 billion, sources close to the situation tell Variety. The news of KKR and Tencent Music was first reported by Reuters. [...]

  • De La Soul Claim They’ll Get

    De La Soul Claim They’ll Get Just 10% of Streaming Revenue From Classic Albums

    De La Soul’s 1989 debut “3 Feet High and Rising” is widely acknowledged as one of hip-hop’s all-time classic albums, yet it and several other releases from the group’s catalog have not been legally available on streaming services due to longstanding complications over sample clearances (or the lack thereof). And even 30 years later, as [...]

  • Globe

    Music's Streaming Gold Rush Is a Global Game: Roll Up (Guest Column)

    The music business is entering a golden age thanks to a streaming boom that’s growing exponentially in real-time. This is remarkable because, just 15 years ago, the industry was nearly in shambles, scrambling to recover from a loss of $10 billion in revenue and more than 71,000 abolished music industry jobs in the U.S. alone. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad