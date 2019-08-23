×
‘Lady and the Tramp’: Disney’s Live-Action Remake Gets First Trailer (Watch)

By

Ready your dog-friendly bowl of spaghetti, Disney has debuted the first trailer for its live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp,” starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux.

The teaser was released during Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim at the Disney + presentation.

In addition to Thompson and Theroux, who play the Lady and Tramp, respectively, Janelle Monáe also voices the iconic singing pound pup, Peg. Thomas Mann and Kiersey Clemons will play Lady’s married owners. Similar to the past Disney adaptations of their animated classic such as “Lion King” and “Jungle Book,” the majority of the cast will be played by CGI characters.

In addition to performing two original songs for the film, Monae will also “reinvent” “The Siamese Cat Song,” a track from the original movie which was criticized for its problematic depiction of Asian culture. As previously reportedWondaland contributors  Nate “Rocket” Wonder and Roman GianArthur told Variety that the cat duo will no longer be Siamese cats and that the song would be reworked.

The Disney classic, which was originally released in 1955, follows an American cocker spaniel named Lady whose life is forever altered after her family welcomes a new baby. After she’s set astray on the streets, she meets a stray named Tramp who steals her heart, and with whom she embarks on a romantic journey.

The reboot is directed by Charlie Bean (“The Lego Ninjago Movie”) and will is set to debut on Disney’s new streaming service Disney Plus on Nov. 12.

