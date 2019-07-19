×

Japan Expresses Its Grief Over Deadly Kyoto Animation Arson Attack

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
A woman prays at a makeshift memorial to honor the victims of Thursday's fire at the Kyoto Animation Studio building, background, in Kyoto, Japan. A man screaming "You die!" burst into the animation studio in Kyoto, doused it with a flammable liquid and set it on fire Thursday, killing dozens of people in the attack that shocked the country and brought an outpouring of grief from anime fansAnimation Studio Fire, Kyoto, Japan - 19 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

Fellow animators and others in the Japanese entertainment industry have expressed their sorrow and solidarity with Kyoto Animation, the well-respected anime studio that suffered a horrific arson attack and the deaths of dozens of staffers.

“We are all fellows in the same boat. If we continue to create without being afraid, we will find solace – and that’s what we should do,” said “Your Name” director Makoto Shinkai, as he prepared for Friday’s launch of his new film “Weathering With You.” “Everyone in Kyoto Animation please take care,” he added.

The deliberately set fire killed 33 people and injured many others. A suspect named as Shinji Aoba, who might have been motivated by a desire for revenge, has been arrested and identified by authorities in Japan, a country where such outbreaks of extreme violence are almost unheard-of.

“I don’t know what I should be thinking now,” said Yutaka Yamamoto, an animation director who previously worked at Kyoto Animation. “Why, why, why?”

Related

Fans in Japan and abroad were also quick to share their feelings on social media. The hashtags #PrayforKyoAni and #Kyotoanimation were seen trending on Twitter shortly after.

A fan named Okami wrote: “While it’s great that the anime community FINALLY can come together over something, it’s sad to see that its [sic] something like this. Prayers go out to all those who’ve passed and those who are still with us. You didn’t deserve what happened. Rest in peace.”

American anime licensor Sentai Filmworks quickly launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding appeal with the target of raising $750,00. A little more than 24 hours after the incident, it had raised $1.3 million.

Many commenters applauded Kyoto Animation not just for its product but for its ethics. “Kyoto Animation are a rarity in the anime business: They treat their people well, they strive to own part of their works, and their creations are consistently excellent, at the very least on a technical level,” said Mike Toole, editor at large of Anime News Network.

Another fan called Omi’s Last Hope wrote: “I cannot express my love for Kyoto Animation with words…maybe with my drawing. I could never repay what they did for me all these years…all I could do is just pray…Please Stay Strong !”

More Film

  • A woman prays at a makeshift

    Japan Expresses Its Grief Over Deadly Kyoto Animation Arson Attack

    Fellow animators and others in the Japanese entertainment industry have expressed their sorrow and solidarity with Kyoto Animation, the well-respected anime studio that suffered a horrific arson attack and the deaths of dozens of staffers. “We are all fellows in the same boat. If we continue to create without being afraid, we will find solace [...]

  • For Lineup Story

    Billie Piper's Directorial Debut, 'Rare Beasts,' to Bow in Venice Critics' Week

    “Rare Beasts,” the directorial debut of British stage and screen actress Billie Piper (“Doctor Who,” “Penny Dreadful,” “Collateral”) is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival’s Critics’ Week, which has unveiled its lineup of nine first works, four of them from female filmmakers. Produced by Vaughan Sivell of Western Edge Pictures in association with [...]

  • 'Mientras dure la guerra' -Rodaje Modmedia-

    Alejandro Amenabar, Ricardo Darin, Paco Cabezas Bound for San Sebastian

    MADRID  –  Alejandro Amenábar, Ricardo Darín and Paco Cabezas, director of episodes from “Peaky Blinders” and “American Gods,” look set to join Penelope Cruz, already confirmed as a Donostia Award winner, at this year’s 67th San Sebastian Intl. Film Festival. The biggest movie event in the Spanish-speaking world, this year’s San Sebastian runs Sept.20-28. Amenábar’s [...]

  • Pinewood Studios James Bond

    Netflix's Shepperton Studios Deal Is Stretching the U.K.'s Production Limits

    Netflix’s huge new hub at Shepperton Studios outside London is a further fillip for Britain’s booming production sector. Amid jitters over Brexit and its effects on the economy, the streaming giant’s commitment is a vote of confidence in the U.K. entertainment industry and a continuing source of local jobs. But the decision by Netflix to [...]

  • Bottom of the 9th

    Film Review: ‘Bottom of the 9th’

    Nearly two decades after scoring an audience award at Sundance for “Two Family House,” a smartly understated yet deeply affecting indie about a Staten Island factory worker who deeply regrets stifling his showbiz ambitions, director Raymond De Felitta steps back up to the plate with “Bottom of the 9th,” another dramatically solid and emotionally satisfying [...]

  • Endemol Shine Builds ‘The Bridge’ in

    Endemol Shine Builds ‘The Bridge’ in Africa (EXCLUSIVE)

    DURBAN–Endemol Shine Group has sold the rights to adapt its critically acclaimed and highly popular Nordic Noir detective series “The Bridge” to Cape Town-based production company Both Worlds Pictures, Variety has learned exclusively. The series will feature an all-African cast and will be set around the Beit Bridge border crossing between South Africa and Zimbabwe. Originally known [...]

  • Durban Film Fest 2019

    Durban Fest Hails Film as ‘Conscience of Our Nation’

    DURBAN–When Ros and Teddy Sarkin raised the curtain on the first Durban Intl. Film Festival 40 years ago, the odds were long that their scrappy fest would survive its inaugural edition. The apartheid government and its draconian censorship board had a stranglehold on the films that reached South African theaters, banning the sorts of subversive [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad