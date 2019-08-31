Kyle Richards Returning as Lindsey Wallace for ‘Halloween Kills’

Kyle Richards of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace in the upcoming “Halloween Kills.”



Richards appeared as a child actress in John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” in 1978 as Lindsey Wallace — one of the children being babysat by the Annie Brackett and Laurie Strode characters. In the movie, villain Michael Myers has escaped on the night before Halloween in Haddonfield, Ill., where he attacks high-school student Strode, memorably played by Jamie Lee Curtis in her film debut.

Universal announced in July that it would release back-to-back “Halloween” sequel movies that will open in 2020 and 2021. Last year’s “Halloween,” starring Curtis and directed by David Gordon Green, went on to become the highest-grossing installment in the horror franchise at more than $250 million worldwide.

In the 2018 film, Curtis’ character has a final confrontation with Michael Myers, who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. That film found Strode as a reclusive grandmother still traumatized by her encounters with the killer and praying every night to get one more chance to dispatch Myers. After he escapes prison, she gets her wish.

The first sequel will be titled “Halloween Kills” and open on Oct. 16, 2020. “Halloween Ends” will open a year later on Oct. 15, 2021. Green will direct both films and Curtis will star.

Kyle Richards and her sister Kim Richards also starred in the 1977 horror film “The Car.” She also starred in Tobe Hooper’s “Eaten Alive” and appeared as a nurse on 21 episodes of “ER” between 1998 and 2006. Richards began appearing on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2010. She is repped by UTA.