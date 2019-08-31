×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kyle Richards Returning as Lindsey Wallace for ‘Halloween Kills’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kyle Richards MTV's 'The Hills: New Beginnings' TV Show party, Arrivals, Liaison Restaurant and Lounge, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jun 2019Wearing Retrofete
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kyle Richards of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace in the upcoming “Halloween Kills.”

Richards appeared as a child actress in John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” in 1978 as Lindsey Wallace — one of the children being babysat by the Annie Brackett and Laurie Strode characters. In the movie, villain Michael Myers has escaped on the night before Halloween in Haddonfield, Ill., where he attacks high-school student Strode, memorably played by Jamie Lee Curtis in her film debut.

Universal announced in July that it would release back-to-back “Halloween” sequel movies that will open in 2020 and 2021. Last year’s “Halloween,” starring Curtis and directed by David Gordon Green, went on to become the highest-grossing installment in the horror franchise at more than $250 million worldwide.

In the 2018 film, Curtis’ character has a final confrontation with Michael Myers, who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. That film found Strode as a reclusive grandmother still traumatized by her encounters with the killer and praying every night to get one more chance to dispatch Myers. After he escapes prison, she gets her wish.

The first sequel will be titled “Halloween Kills” and open on Oct. 16, 2020. “Halloween Ends” will open a year later on Oct. 15, 2021. Green will direct both films and Curtis will star.

Kyle Richards and her sister Kim Richards also starred in the 1977 horror film “The Car.” She also starred in Tobe Hooper’s “Eaten Alive” and appeared as a nurse on 21 episodes of “ER” between 1998 and 2006. Richards began appearing on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2010. She is repped by UTA.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Kyle Richards MTV's 'The Hills: New

    Kyle Richards Returning as Lindsey Wallace for 'Halloween Kills'

    Kyle Richards of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace in the upcoming “Halloween Kills.” Richards appeared as a child actress in John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” in 1978 as Lindsey Wallace — one of the children being babysat by the Annie Brackett and Laurie Strode characters. In the movie, [...]

  • Christian Bale and Matt Damon in

    Telluride: 'Ford v Ferrari' Speeds Into Oscar Race After Festival Premiere

    Judging from the audience reaction here at Telluride to the world premiere of James Mangold’s “Ford v Ferrari,”  the movie may have just raced its way into the Oscar lane. Interest in the film was high with a full house at the 650-seat Werner Herzog theater that’s erected every year over an ice hockey rink. [...]

  • Days of the Bagnald Summer

    Locarno Film Review: 'Days of the Bagnold Summer'

    The first thing to get out of the way is that “Days of the Bagnold Summer” has nothing whatsoever to do with Enid Bagnold, author of “National Velvet” and “The Chalk Garden.” More’s the pity, as Simon Bird’s debut behind the camera, adapted from Joff Winterhart’s graphic novel, could use some of the depth and [...]

  • 143 Sahara Street

    Locarno Film Review: '143 Sahara Street'

    There’s a terrific moment in “143 Sahara Street” when a visitor to Malika’s isolated teahouse in the Algerian desert pretends to be a prisoner on the other side of the metal grated window, and Malika cracks up laughing from the role-play. Before then, Hassen Ferhani’s attractive observational documentary has done pretty much everything we expect [...]

  • Superbad

    What's Coming to Netflix in September 2019

    Labor Day is around the corner and following the start of the new month, Netflix will unveil a fresh slate of titles to binge. Revisit the terror in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” or keep up with the adventures of Princess Bean in “Disenchantment Part Two.” Additionally, “Good Boys” fans can re-watch “Superbad,” which [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Nicholas Kazan Tells Writers Guild He's 'Trying to Stop a Trainwreck'

    Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Kazan has asserted he’s trying to prevent the potential destruction of the Writers Guild of America over its bitter dispute with Hollywood agents. Kazan, who is running for the WGA West board, issued the statement in an email Friday to members. He’s part of the dissident Writers Forward Together slate, which is [...]

  • Camille

    Locarno Film Review: 'Camille'

    Following his strong foray into fiction with “Hope,” director Boris Lojkine goes even further in weaving his documentary origins onto a fictional structure with “Camille,” a powerful biopic of French photojournalist Camille Lepage, who was killed in the Central African Republic in 2014 at the age of 26. While adopting a standard biopic structure that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad