×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kumail Nanjiani to Star in Film Adaptation of ‘Any Person, Living or Dead’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kumail Nanjiani Stuber
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Legendary Entertainment has acquired the feature film rights to Simon Rich’s short story “Any Person, Living or Dead,” with Kumail Nanjiani attached to star.

Rich will adapt the script with Jonathan Krisel set to direct.

The story was recently published by Little, Brown and Company in Rich’s collection of short stories titled “Hits and Misses,” and follows a brilliant reclusive scientist who, using his homemade time machine, gathers a roundtable of the greatest minds in history (Shakespeare, George Washington, Aristotle, etc.) to solve all of humanity’s problems. Unfortunately, his plan fails to take into account language barriers, ancient racism and the tendency of medieval men to commit murder. Instead of learning from these Great Men of History, our hero has no choice but to hunt them down and blast them to the past before they can ruin our future.

Nanjiani will next be seen in Sony’s “Men in Black: International, which opens June 14, followed by Fox’s “Stuber,” which also opens this summer. On the TV side, he will star in one of the episodes for CBS’s reboot of “The Twilight Zone” and is also returning to reprise his role in his HBO series “Silicon Valley.” Nanjiani recently wrapped as exec producer on Paramount’s “Lovebirds,” which he will star in alongside Issa Rae, directed by Michael Showalter. He is represented by UTA, Mosaic, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Rich most recently wrote Sony’s upcoming Untitled Pickle Comedy starring Seth Rogen and produced by Point Grey Pictures. He was previously a writer on “SNL” for which he received multiple Emmy nominations. He is repped by UTA, Levine Greenberg Literary Agency and Eastman & Eastman.

Krisel is a writer, director and executive producer for “Baskets,” which has been renewed for a fourth season, and previously wrote, directed and executive produced “Portlandia,” for which he received multiple Emmy nominations. He is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Film

  • Kumail Nanjiani Stuber

    Kumail Nanjiani to Star in Film Adaptation of 'Any Person, Living or Dead'

    Legendary Entertainment has acquired the feature film rights to Simon Rich’s short story “Any Person, Living or Dead,” with Kumail Nanjiani attached to star. Rich will adapt the script with Jonathan Krisel set to direct. The story was recently published by Little, Brown and Company in Rich’s collection of short stories titled “Hits and Misses,” [...]

  • A Bad Moms Christmas

    'Bad Moms' Moms' Announced With Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski

    The “Bad Moms” cinematic universe continues to grow. STX Films is revisiting its parental-figures-who-behave-poorly franchise with “Bad Moms’ Moms.” The film will presumably focus on the grandmother characters who were first introduced in 2017’s “A Bad Moms Christmas,” and who were played by Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon, and Cheryl Hines. The three women will reprise [...]

  • John Fithian, Joan Graves, Charles RivkinThe

    MPAA's Joan Graves Recovering After Fall from CinemaCon Stage

    Longtime Motion Picture Association of America executive Joan Graves is recovering after a fall from the stage at CinemaCon. Graves fell and suffered a head injury Tuesday morning at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas after receiving an award for her career as chair of the MPAA ratings board. MPAA CEO Charles Rivkin had highlighted [...]

  • Chadwick Boseman

    Chadwick Boseman Plugs Gritty ‘21 Bridges’ as ‘Black Panther’ Follow-Up

    When you’re king of Wakanda, you get big applauses just for showing up. “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman didn’t come to CinemaCon, the annual exhibition industry trade show unfolding this week in Las Vegas, to plug another “Avengers” movie. He was here to promote “21 Bridges,” a gritty action thriller that finds Boseman playing a [...]

  • Power of Women 2018 Featured Image

    Variety Nominated for Three Webby Awards in Social Media, Video Categories

    Variety has been nominated in the best general video: news & politics, general social: entertainment and general social: celebrity/fan categories at the 2019 Webby Awards. The exclusive #MeToo video story “Tom Brokaw Accused of Sexual Harassment By Former NBC Anchor” competes against The New Yorker, ABC News, Time Magazine and Retro Report in the general video: [...]

  • Extremely Wicked Shockingly Evil and Vile

    Zac Efron Portrays an Icy Ted Bundy in 'Extremely Wicked' New Trailer

    Zac Efron offers a chilling look at serial killer Ted Bundy in Netflix’s stark new trailer for the drama “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” “Extremely Wicked” premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and portrays Bundy’s crimes from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), who refused to believe the truth [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad