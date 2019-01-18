×
Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae to Star in 'Lovebirds' Romantic Comedy

Dave McNary

Kumail Nanjiani Issa Rae
“The Big Sick” star Kumail Nanjiani and “Insecure” star Issa Rae will topline Paramount’s romantic comedy “Lovebirds.”

The project will reunite Nanjiani with “The Big Sick” helmer Michael Showalter, who’s on board to direct from a script by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall, and Martin Gero. The project goes into production at the end of this month.

The story focuses on a couple on the verge of a break-up who become involved in a murder mystery. Tom Lassally, Olly Obst, Todd Shulman, Jordana Mollick, and Gero are producing “Lovebirds.” Media Rights Capital is co-producing and co-financing. Nanjiani, Rae and Showalter are executive producers.

Nanjiani starred in and co-wrote “The Big Sick” with his spouse Emily V. Gordon in an autobiograhpical comedy-drama that received an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. He’s starred as programmer Dinesh Chugtai in the five seasons of HBO’s sitcom “Silicon Valley.” Rae is the co-creator, writer, exec producer, and star of the HBO’s series “Insecure” and appeared in the drama “The Hate U Give.”

Nanjiani is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Schreck Rose. Rae is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson. Showalter is repped by UTA, Artist First, and Stone Genow. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

