Kumail Nanjiani in Talks to Join Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

Kumail Nanjiani is in talks to join Angelina Jolie to star in Marvel Studios’ “The Eternals” in what would be Nanjiani’s first venture into the superhero realm.

Details about the movie and what characters Nanjiani and Jolie would play are being kept under wraps. Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of “The Eternals” is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

The two groups went on to battle each other throughout history. The Eternals also warred with Greek, Roman, and Norse deities before leaving Earth to explore the stars.

Chloe Zhao, whose helming credits include “The Rider” and “Songs My Brothers Taught Me,” became attached in September to direct “The Eternals” from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is producing.

Nanjiani came on board earlier this year to star in Valparaiso Pictures’ “No Glory,” a spy comedy that will be produced by Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, received an Oscar nomination for writing “The Big Sick.”

He will next be seen in Columbia Pictures’ “Men in Black: International” and Universal Pictures’ “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.” Production on a sixth season of HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” in which he stars as Dinesh Chugtai, is expected to take place this summer. Nanjiani is represented by UTA, Mosaic, and Schreck Rose.

Marvel had no comment about Nanjiani’s possible casting in “The Eternals.” It also has not confirmed whether Jolie’s deal has gone through.