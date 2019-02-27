×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kumail Nanjiani and Adam McKay Partner for Spy Comedy ‘No Glory’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kumail Nanjiani Adam McKay
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Kumail Nanjiani is set to star in Valparaiso Pictures’ “No Glory,” a spy comedy that will be produced by Adam McKay and Will Ferrell.

“No Glory” is based on a manuscript written by a National Security Operative and author Scott Shephard about the operative’s time in service to the country. The unique account is described as “The Rambunctious Patriotism and World-Wide Shenanigans of a First Generation American in the Clandestine Service of a Grateful and Mostly Unwitting Nation.”

“I can’t wait to dig into this incredible true story,” McKay said. “With Kumail at the helm this has a chance to be really ‘special,’ as Kumail likes to say.”

Sam Bain (“Corporate Animals”) is adapting the script. No director has been set.

Along with McKay and Ferrell’s Gary Sanchez Productions, the film’s producers are Valparaiso Picture’s David Carrico and Adam Paulsen, and Gary Sanchez Productions’ Chris Henchy. Valparaiso’s head of development Bobby Hoppey will executive produce. McKay and Nanjiani are overseeing Bain’s script. 30West is co-repping the film with UTA.

Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, received an Oscar nomination for writing “The Big Sick.” He will next be seen in Columbia Pictures’ “Men in Black: International” and Universal Pictures’ “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.” Production of a sixth season of HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” in which he stars as Dinesh Chugtai, is expected to take place this summer.

McKay wrote, directed, and produced “Vice,” a scathing Dick Cheney biopic that landed three Academy Award nominations. He co-wrote and directed Paramount’s “The Big Short,” which earned an Oscar, BAFTA, and WGA Award for best adapted screenplay.

Valparaiso Pictures premiered “The Sound of Silence,” starring Peter Sarsgaard and Rashida Jones in competition at Sundance.

Nanjiani is represented by UTA and Mosaic. Bain by UTA.  Valparaiso Pictures is repped by Craig Emanuel of Paul Hastings.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Film

  • Kumail Nanjiani Adam McKay

    Kumail Nanjiani and Adam McKay Partner for Spy Comedy 'No Glory'

    Kumail Nanjiani is set to star in Valparaiso Pictures’ “No Glory,” a spy comedy that will be produced by Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. “No Glory” is based on a manuscript written by a National Security Operative and author Scott Shephard about the operative’s time in service to the country. The unique account is described [...]

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman 2' Gets December 2022 Release Date

    Warner Bros. has set Dec. 16, 2022, as the release date for its “Aquaman” sequel. The studio took the first step toward “Aquaman 2” earlier this month by bringing back David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to write the script. “Aquaman 2” will be produced by “Aquaman” director James Wan and Peter Safran. “Aquaman” has over-performed for Warner [...]

  • Disney-Fox Sale Nears Completion as Brazil

    Disney-Fox Merger Nears Completion as Brazil Grants Approval With Conditions

    Disney took a big step closer to completing its $71.3 billion purchase of 21st Century Fox with Brazil’s conditional approval of the deal Wednesday. In an agreement with Brazil’s antitrust agency, Disney will sell the Fox Sports cable channel that serves the largest media market in South America. Brazilian regulators focused on Disney’s ownership of [...]

  • Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

    'Free Solo' Team Reflects on Oscar Win as Documentaries Get More Competitive

    On a bustling post-Oscar Monday, “Free Solo” co-directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin arrive for their photo shoot looking like they’ve barely taken a breath since climbing the stage at the Dolby Theatre the night before to accept the award for documentary feature. The win for the filmmaking couple represents not only their technical [...]

  • A STAR IS BORN

    'A Star Is Born' Re-Release to Feature 12 Minutes of Additional Footage

    Warner Bros. has set a one-week release of “A Star Is Born” with almost 12 minutes of additional footage, including extended musical performances, on 1,150 screens in North America. The film won the Academy Award for best original song for “Shallow” for Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. The “special encore engagement,” [...]

  • Studios Close Ranks Specter of Streaming

    Studios Close Ranks as Specter of Streaming Looms Over Oscars

    At a Netflix soiree following the 91st Academy Awards, which saw the streaming titan’s best shot at Oscar glory to date — the critically acclaimed “Roma” — fall to Universal’s populist favorite “Green Book,” a prominent filmmaker waved me to a secluded spot for a quick postmortem: “What happened?” Alfonso Cuarón’s cinematic memoir had been [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad