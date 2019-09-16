×

Krystin Ver Linden to Direct Slavery Drama ‘Alice’ for Stampede, Steel Springs (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Mark Gamsey

Krystin Ver Linden is set to write and direct “Alice,” a slavery drama that will be produced and co-financed by Greg Silverman’s Stampede and Peter Lawson’s Steel Springs Pictures.

Alice” tells the true story of a slave in the antebellum South who escapes from her secluded plantation only to discover a shocking reality that lies beyond the tree line. The film will mark Stampede’s second feature to go into production after “Pink Skies Ahead,” as well as the first feature made under the Steel Springs Pictures banner. Filming is expected to commence in Louisiana in early 2020.   

Ver Linden recently sold her 2018 Black List script “Ride” to Lionsgate with Jill Soloway set to direct. She also wrote the script for the biopic “Ashe,” about tennis great Arthur Ashe. Ver Linden also worked with Quentin Tarantino for seven years, assisting on “Django Unchained” and “Inglourious Basterds.”

Related

“We’re so thrilled to be working with such a talented writer and director in Krystin Ver Linden,” Silverman and Lawson said in a statement. “Her voice brings to life this tragic and untold story of American history in a most captivating way. She’s an absolute powerhouse and we couldn’t be prouder to be supporting her debut as a filmmaker.”

Stampede’s Silverman and Lisa Zambri will produce alongside Steel Springs’ Lawson. Stampede’s Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco and Steel Springs Pictures’ Jose Agustin Valdes and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa will serve as executive producers. Silverman is the former Warner Bros. Pictures president who’s now CEO and co-chairman at Stampede. Lawson was an executive at Miramax, The Weinstein Company and Open Road with executive producer credits on “John Wick” and Best Picture winner “Spotlight.”

The deal was brokered by Stampede’s Chris Bosco and Anna Pinar and Linda Lichter on behalf of Steel Springs. Ver Linden is represented by Verve and Hansen Jacobson.      

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • La vaca

    Alec Baldwin’s El Dorado Boards Debut by Chile’s Francisca Alegria (EXCLUSIVE)

    In what marks the company’s first Latin American project, Alec Baldwin’s El Dorado Pictures has boarded Chilean filmmaker Francisca Alegria’s debut feature, “The Cow Who Sang a Song About the Future.” The multi-Emmy-winning actor and his El Dorado partner Casey Bader will serve as executive producers of the film, slated to start principal photography in [...]

  • Hustlers Box Office

    Box Office: Why 'Hustlers' Soared While 'The Goldfinch' Flopped

    Though STX’s “Hustlers” and Warner Bros.’ “The Goldfinch” couldn’t be more different in terms of genre or style, the two new releases prove the divergent paths that mid-budget movies can take at the box office. Both films arrived last weekend in an environment that has been increasingly hostile to anything that’s not of the superhero [...]

  • The Irishman

    Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' Set for Centerpiece Screening at Rome Festival

    Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” will be among highlights of the upcoming Rome Film Festival, following its European launch as the closing film at the BFI London Film Festival. As with the Oct. 13 London premiere, key cast members of the hotly anticipated Netflix film are expected to attend the screening in Rome, as is Scorsese. [...]

  • 'Cheer Up, Mr. Lee' to be

    Korean Comedy 'Cheer Up, Mr. Lee' to be Remade in French

    Currently on-release South Korean comedy drama, “Cheer Up, Mr. Lee” is to be remade in French. “Mr. Lee” is the story of a mentally-challenged man who learns that he has a sick daughter, and embarks on a voyage of discovery with his new family member. A remake deal was struck between Yong Film, part of [...]

  • The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos

    Korea: 'The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos’ Rules Chuseok Holiday Box Office

    Local films dominated cinemagoing in South Korea over the 4-day Chuseok holiday weekend, traditionally one of the year’s busiest periods. The winner was “The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos.” Opening on Wednesday, the CJ Entertainment release earned $20.2 million from 1.97 million admissions over five days. A film adaptation of CJ E&M’s 2014 hit TV [...]

  • Disco

    New Europe Sells Toronto and San Sebastian Film 'Disco' to Several Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jan Naszewski’s New Europe Film Sales has signed several distribution deals on “Disco,” which had its world premiere in Toronto Film Festival’s Discovery section and makes its European premiere in San Sebastian’s New Directors competition. The film has been picked up by Palace for Australia and New Zealand, Artcam for Czech Republic and Slovakia, Kino [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad