×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kristin Scott Thomas to Receive Richard Harris Award at BIFAs

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristin Scott Thomas at 'The English Patient' 20th anniversary screening, Rome Film Festival, Italy - 22 Oct 2016
CREDIT: Photo by Danilo/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

Kristin Scott Thomas will be honored at this year’s British Independent Film Awards with the Richard Harris Award for her contribution to British film. Thomas will join a celebrated list of former honorees including Judi Dench in 2018, and Daniel Day-Lewis, Emma Thompson and Chiwetel Ejiiofor in years past.

Thomas’ film work includes “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Only God Forgives,” “Gosford Park” and “Darkest Hour.”

She has garnered five BAFTA nominations, including a win for best supporting actress in 1994 for “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” and five Olivier nominations, winning in 2008 for her stunning performance in the Royal Court’s revival of “The Seagull.” She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for “The English Patient” and an Emmy for “Fleabag.”

She has received three BIFA nominations for best supporting actress for her work on “Easy Virtue,” “Nowhere Boy,” and “The Invisible Woman.”

“To be recognized in memory of the great and unequaled Richard Harris is very special, and a true honor,” Thomas said. “I am proud beyond measure to be receiving this award and joining the ranks of many famously and undeniably brilliant and talented actors.“

She will collect the accolade, named after the celebrated British actor, at the BIFA Awards ceremony in London on Dec. 1.

Kristin Scott Thomas has created many memorable characters in iconic British films,” said Harris’ son Damian. “Whether she is making us laugh, cry or shake in our shoes, it is always in that inimitable Kristin Scott Thomas way. The Richard Harris award at this year’s BIFAs is richly deserved.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Kristin Scott Thomas at 'The English

    Kristin Scott Thomas to Receive Richard Harris Award at BIFAs

    Kristin Scott Thomas will be honored at this year’s British Independent Film Awards with the Richard Harris Award for her contribution to British film. Thomas will join a celebrated list of former honorees including Judi Dench in 2018, and Daniel Day-Lewis, Emma Thompson and Chiwetel Ejiiofor in years past. Thomas’ film work includes “Four Weddings [...]

  • A Beloved Wife

    Tokyo Film Review: 'A Beloved Wife'

    We’ve all seen couples like Gota and Chika Yanagida — some of us may even be in one. In writer-director Shin Adachi’s “A Beloved Wife,” the Yanagidas bicker constantly, turning their near-constant state of marital conflict into a kind of public performance, sucking friends and strangers alike into the typhoon of their discomfort. Are they [...]

  • Malta Looks to Change the Game

    Malta Looks to Change the Game With 40% Tax Rebate and New Stages

    The Mediterranean island nation of Malta has long been attracting international film and TV productions mainly for tales with either a strong marine or biblical element, and often for limited portions of the overall shoot. Now Malta is trying to make a quantum leap to lure a wider scope of productions for longer stays. And [...]

  • China's Joy Pictures Turn Towards Sale,

    China's Joy Pictures Turn Towards Sale and Production of Animation

    China’s Joy Pictures — previously a buyer, marketer and distributor best known for bringing “La La Land” to China — is now turning towards the production and sale of animation, and is at AFM for the first time this year as a seller. So far a hot title has been one of Joy’s few live-action [...]

  • Jojo Rabbit

    The Love-It-or-Hate-It Trick of 'Jojo Rabbit' (Column)

    It isn’t rare to see a love-it-or-hate-it movie; every awards season brings one or two of them. Last year we had “Green Book,” this year we have “Joker.” (I’m tempted to say, in the case of both those films, that millions of moviegoers love them and 197 media people hate them, but that’s another story.) [...]

  • Roman Polanski Denies Rape Allegation by

    Roman Polanski Denies Rape Allegation by Valentine Monnier

    Responding to French actress Valentine Monnier’s accusation of rape, a lawyer for Roman Polanski has issued a statement saying that the filmmaker denied the allegations and was considering suing the newspaper that published Monnier’s story. In an article in Le Parisien on Friday, Monnier alleged that Polanski raped her violently at a ski chalet in [...]

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in Skydance Productions

    Box Office: 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Stalls Overseas With $29 Million

    “Terminator: Dark Fate” faced another rocky weekend in theaters as the sixth entry in the sci-fi saga scraped together $29.9 million from 53 international markets. Though the film is nearing the $200 million mark globally (worldwide ticket sales are currently at $199.4 million), “Dark Fate” still stands to be a major money loser for Paramount, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad