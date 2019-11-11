Kristin Scott Thomas to Receive Richard Harris Award at BIFAs

Kristin Scott Thomas will be honored at this year’s British Independent Film Awards with the Richard Harris Award for her contribution to British film. Thomas will join a celebrated list of former honorees including Judi Dench in 2018, and Daniel Day-Lewis, Emma Thompson and Chiwetel Ejiiofor in years past.

Thomas’ film work includes “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Only God Forgives,” “Gosford Park” and “Darkest Hour.”

She has garnered five BAFTA nominations, including a win for best supporting actress in 1994 for “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” and five Olivier nominations, winning in 2008 for her stunning performance in the Royal Court’s revival of “The Seagull.” She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for “The English Patient” and an Emmy for “Fleabag.”

She has received three BIFA nominations for best supporting actress for her work on “Easy Virtue,” “Nowhere Boy,” and “The Invisible Woman.”

“To be recognized in memory of the great and unequaled Richard Harris is very special, and a true honor,” Thomas said. “I am proud beyond measure to be receiving this award and joining the ranks of many famously and undeniably brilliant and talented actors.“

She will collect the accolade, named after the celebrated British actor, at the BIFA Awards ceremony in London on Dec. 1.

“Kristin Scott Thomas has created many memorable characters in iconic British films,” said Harris’ son Damian. “Whether she is making us laugh, cry or shake in our shoes, it is always in that inimitable Kristin Scott Thomas way. The Richard Harris award at this year’s BIFAs is richly deserved.”