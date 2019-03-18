Kristin Cotich Named Communications Chief for Spyglass Media

Veteran executive Kristin Cotich has been hired as executive vice president of worldwide communications for Gary Barber’s newly formed Spyglass Media Group.

The announcement was made Monday by Barber, chairman and chief executive officer of Spyglass, to whom Cotich will report. Spyglass said Cotich is responsible for developing and executing worldwide communications strategies and implementing initiatives across all of the company’s divisions and content, as well as overseeing its internal and external communications.

She held a similar role at MGM for five years until last August. Barber had exited MGM earlier in the year.

“I am delighted to welcome Kristin to our growing leadership team,” Barber said. “She is a highly respected communications executive whose trusted strategic thinking will be a tremendous asset as we shape our narrative and position Spyglass as a formidable premium content company.”

Prior to MGM, Cotich held communications posts at Overture Films and Relativity Media. She began her career in the publicity department at DreamWorks SKG.

Spyglass Media Group was re-launched as a content company on March 13 by Barber, Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic and strategic investors Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group. The original Spyglass was co-founded by Barber and Roger Birnbaum in 1998.