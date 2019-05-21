Kristen Wiig’s New Lionsgate Comedy Pulls Out of Georgia Following Anti-Abortion Bill Signing

A feature film reunion of the creative team behind “Bridesmaids” will no longer shoot in Georgia following the signing of anti-abortion legislation.

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo’s new comedy, “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” has pulled out of the state in light of its so-called “heartbeat bill,” a rep for Wiig told Variety. The bill seeks to ban abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. Wiig is a co-writer and star alongside Oscar nominee Mumolo in the film, which is produced by Gary Sanchez Productions and distributed by Lionsgate.

Time magazine first reported the news.

More to come.