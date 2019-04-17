Kristen Wiig and ‘Bridesmaids’ Writer Annie Mumolo Reteam on New Comedy

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, who penned the Oscar-nominated script for “Bridesmaids,” are reuniting on the new Lionsgate comedy “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.”

Wiig and Mumolo co-wrote and will co-star in the film, which will be directed by Josh Greenbaum.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this movie which showcases Kristen and Annie’s original, fresh and undeniably hilarious voice in spades,” Greenbaum said. “I’m also always looking for projects with titles that rhyme, so it really all worked out on this one.”

Gloria Sanchez Productions, the female-focused film and television production company founded and led by Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, will produce along with Wiig and Mumolo.

“Having the opportunity to work with and support such talented female artists like Kristen and Annie is the reason we created Gloria Sanchez. We are thrilled to be partnering with them on this project, and help them bring ‘Barb and Star’ to the big screen,” Elbaum said.

The pic tells the story of best friends Barb and Star (Wiig and Mumolo), who leave their small midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Fla., where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love and a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town.

“It is such an honor that Kristen and Annie have entrusted us with their follow-up to ‘Bridesmaids.’ Their projects offer a rare combination of big laughs, big heart and female empowerment that everyone will love — men and women, young and old,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane. “Barb and Star are true cultural icons in the making, and as they embark on this hilarious adventure, we are more than thrilled to partner with Kristen, Annie and Gloria Sanchez on what we know is going to be a great ride.”

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group vice president of production & development Meredith Wieck and executive vice president of production & development Jim Miller will oversee production for the studio.

Wiig can next be seen as Cheetah in “Wonder Woman 1984” and in “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”

Mumolo most recently wrote the story for David O. Russell’s 2015 movie “Joy,” based on the life of Joy Mangano, starring Jennifer Lawrence. On the acting front, Mumolo was a series regular on the NBC comedy “About a Boy,” and she had memorable roles in Amazon’s “Transparent” and Netflix’s “Lady Dynamite.”

Greenbaum directed “The Short Game,” “Too Funny to Fail,” Hulu’s “Becoming Bond,” and the hit TV series “New Girl” and “Fresh Off the Boat.”

Wiig and Mumolo are repped by UTA, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein and Relevant. Greenbaum is represented by UTA, Management 360 and Lichter, Grossman.