Kristen Stewart Was Told She ‘Might Get a Marvel Movie’ If She Hid Her Sexuality

Kristen Stewart exposed the discrimination she’s faced in Hollywood based on her sexuality in her latest cover story for Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’ve fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favor and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,’” Stewart said. “I don’t want to work with people like that.”

The 29-year-old actress became more open about her sexuality following her high-profile relationship with fellow “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson, after which she began dating visual effects producer Alicia Cargile. After years of protecting those intimate aspects of her life, Stewart said this lack of freedom became too restricting.

“I think I just wanted to enjoy my life,” Stewart said. “And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it. Like what, you can’t go outside with who you’re with? You can’t talk about it in an interview? I was informed by an old school mentality, which is – you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don’t like you, and they don’t like that you date girls, and they don’t like that you don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘lesbian,’ but you also don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘heterosexual,’ And people like to know stuff, so what the f— are you?’”

Stewart stars in Amazon Studios’ forthcoming film “Seberg,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend, and will appear in Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels,” out Nov. 15.