Kristen Stewart on ‘Seberg’: ‘It’s Not Hard for Me to Wear My Politics’

Nick Vivarelli

Seberg
CREDIT: Courtesy Venice Film Festival

Just like the character she plays in “Seberg” Kristen Stewart is fearless about voicing her political opinions, and also feels at ease with her celebrity, she said at the film’s Venice presser.

The political thriller directed by Benedict Andrews is inspired by the real life of American actress Jean Seberg, the star of Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless,” who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI through its illegal surveillance program, Cointelpro, in retaliation for her support of the Black Panther Party and her romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.

“It’s not hard for me to wear my politics,” she said, asked if political causes still need movie stars today.

“It shows up in the work I do…In [public] conversations that I have…I like that interaction. I’m so lucky to have it!”

Speaking about her celebrity, Stewart — who burst to worldwide stardom in the “Twilight” saga and has worked in a wide range of movies since, spanning from Olivier Assayas’ “Personal Shopper” to upcoming “Charlie’s Angeles,” said that “it kind of frightened me a lot, when I was younger, and a little more unsure.”

But “now, like, it’s great that I have this position where I can be totally open about communicating with people.”

On her relationship with social media Stewart pointed out that she’ not “entirely engaged socially.”

“But I feel like I’m not hiding.” “There’s a difference,” she noted.

Which is different from how it used to be.

“For a minute a couple of years” early on in her career she thought: ‘I have to protect myself. I’m so completely unguarded.”

“And now it’s a beautiful feeling in stark contrast with how I felt [then] when you are initially exposed to something.

“The onslaught of that type of attention can really put you in a hole.” But, she said, “I don’t feel that way anymore.”

Still “It’s not like I’m going to start a public Instagram and start yelling at people about what I think; but I feel like I kind of do that anyway, in a different way,” Stewart went on to point out.

Describing Seberg, Stewart said: “she had this hunger behind her eyes that made her jump off the screen,” and “she was a really compassionate humanitarian at a time when people didn’t want to stomach that.”

Director Benedict Andrews pointed out at the press conference that due to the trauma of being harassed by the FBI Seberg died in Paris 40 years ago today. Police ruled her death a probable suicide

But Stewart didn’t seem afraid of how the combination of her second wave of celebrity expected to stem from starring in upcoming blockbusters “Underwater,” from Fox, and “Charlie’s Angeles,” from Sony, and her being politically vocal could impact her life.

“I’m ready for all of it! Yeah!” “I’m so proud of the people that I’ve worked with recently, and I really want other people to see that in an expansive sense. I’m not intimidated by it at all.”

“I would really like to reach new heights…but at the same time…I’m not really thinking about it in that way…it’s the coolest thing…I’m ready for all the people in the world to see that. As long as it feels natural.”

 

    Kristen Stewart on 'Seberg': 'It's Not Hard For Me To Wear My Politics'

