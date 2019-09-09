×
Kristen Stewart to Receive Zurich Film Festival’s Golden Eye Award

Kristen Stewart will be honored with the Golden Eye Award at the Zurich Film Festival. Her latest movie, “Seberg,” about American actress and French New Wave icon Jean Seberg, plays at the festival. Stewart and “Seberg” director Benedict Andrews will be in town for the movie’s Swiss premiere. It had its world premiere at Venice.

“Although she could have been involved in blockbuster movies after the ‘Twilight’ series, Stewart has consistently opted for artistically engaged indie films by writers such as Walter Salles, Olivier Assayas and Ang Lee,” said ZFF co-directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri.

They added: “She succeeded the difficult balancing act between mainstream and arthouse in an exemplary way. With her fearless portrayal of Jean Seberg, she once again proves to be one of the most versatile actresses of our generation.”

Stewart’s film credits include “Snow White and the Huntsman” and Salles’ screen adaptation of Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road.” As well as “Seberg,” her upcoming projects for 2019 include “Charlie’s Angels.” In early 2020 she will be in 20th Century Fox’s “Underwater,” in which she is a member of a submarine crew stranded underwater.

Previous recipients of ZFF’s Golden Eye include Jake Gyllenhaal and Andrew Garfield. The 15th edition of the festival takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 6.

