×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Toronto Title ‘Knuckle City’ Is South Africa’s Choice for Oscar Race

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Knuckle City
CREDIT: Yellowbone Entertainment.

South Africa has chosen Jahmil X.T. Qubeka’s “Knuckle City” as its official entry in the Oscars’ International Feature Film category. The movie had its international premiere this week in the Contemporary World Cinema section in Toronto.

“Knuckle City” tells the story of Dudu Nyakama (Bongile Mantsai), an aging boxer whose shot at a big prize fight offers him one last chance at saving his family but drags him into the criminal underbelly of the gritty township he’s spent his life trying to escape. The film’s selection for Oscars contention was announced Tuesday by the National Film & Video Foundation (NFVF). It world-premiered at the Durban Intl. Film Festival.

Qubeka was also chosen last year to represent South Africa in the Oscar race, with “Sew the Winter to My Skin.” For “Knuckle City,” his fourth feature, he returned to his childhood home of Mdantsane, the township known as South Africa’s boxing mecca, to explore how poverty and toxic masculinity perpetuate the cycle of violence that ensnares so many of its inhabitants.

Related

“When I looked at boxers, doing a lot of research about the fighters, it always seemed like the fight at home was always bigger than the actual real fight – the opponent that they were fighting. The day-to-day seems to always defeat these guys,” Qubeka told Variety ahead of the film’s Durban premiere. “And I asked myself, ‘What is the source? What is the cause?’ And we found the topic around masculinity, and its being frustrated and not having a fundamental outlet, as a key source of this toxicity.”

Qubeka added: “Boxing is the playground; it’s the metaphor. But beyond that, you look at the frustration on a social level – this idea of a sense of pride, a sense of self, but how does it play out economically? Do you have a car? Do you have a house? Do you pay the rent? Are you looking after your children?….A lot of these guys don’t have the skills to deal with life.”

“Knuckle City” was written by Qubeka and produced by Yellowbone Entertainment. AAA Entertainment is handling world sales.

“The film is as hard-hitting as its title suggests,” said NFVF CEO Makhosazana Khanyile, who described Qubeka as a “fearless storyteller.” “It’s quintessentially South African but also a very universal tale, and touches on so many themes, making it dark and relatable all at once.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Knuckle City

    Toronto Title 'Knuckle City' Is South Africa's Choice for Oscar Race

    South Africa has chosen Jahmil X.T. Qubeka’s “Knuckle City” as its official entry in the Oscars’ International Feature Film category. The movie had its international premiere this week in the Contemporary World Cinema section in Toronto. “Knuckle City” tells the story of Dudu Nyakama (Bongile Mantsai), an aging boxer whose shot at a big prize [...]

  • Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Ben Safdie,

    Adam Sandler and 'Uncut Gems' Co-Stars on Working With the 'Crazy' Safdie Brothers

    “Uncut Gems,” a dark comedy starring Adam Sandler and directed by the Safdie Brothers, is a wild ride that has generated awards season buzz since premiering at this year’s Telluride Film Festival. In the film, Sandler portrays Howard Ratner, a jewelry dealer in New York’s Diamond district. He’s a gambling addict con-man who can’t seem to [...]

  • Christina Aguilera

    New Songs by Christina Aguilera, Migos to Soundtrack 'Addams Family' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Music for the forthcoming animated comedy “The Addams Family” will come courtesy of original tracks by Christina Aguilera and Migos, among others. The first  track to be released, “My Family” performed by Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop Dogg, will drop this Friday, Sept. 13. Aguilera’s “Haunted Heart” follows later this month ahead of [...]

  • Julia Ducournau23rd Annual Lumieres Award Ceremony,

    Neon Nabs 'Titane,' Follow-Up Feature From 'Raw' Director Julia Ducournau

    Neon acquired domestic rights to “Titane,” a French film written and directed by “Raw” filmmaker Julia Ducournau. The move comes as the film distributor looks to expand their content library in French cinema. Earlier this year, Neon bought Céline Sciamma’s French love story “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” at Cannes, where it won best [...]

  • Garrett Hedlund on Love, Life, Death

    Garrett Hedlund on Love, Life and Death in Gregor Jordan’s ‘Dirt Music’

    “Dirt Music” casts Kelly Macdonald as Georgie opposite Garrett Hedlund as Lu, in an Australia-set story of love, grief and, ultimately, hope. Macdonald is living with legendary local fisherman Jim Buckridge (David Wenham) and his kids in a small fishing town. Unfulfilled and lost, she meets Lu, an outsider, poacher and onetime musician who is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad