Rian Johnson’s Star-Studded ‘Knives Out’ Trailer Debuts

The search for whodunnit begins in the first look at director Rian Johnson’s upcoming drama “Knives Out.”

In the trailer for the star-studded murder mystery, everyone is a suspect. After a wealthy patriarch and renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his 85th birthday party, two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) take center stage to investigate the mysterious death. However, things get hairier once a supporting cast of seedy characters emerges, including a foul mouthed Chris Evans who repeatedly tells his family to “eat sh—.”

“Ladies and gentleman, I would like to request you all stay until the investigation is completed,” Craig’s character tells the family.

Toni Collette’s character prods, “Can we ask why? Has something changed.”

“No,” he responds, to which she quips, “No it hasn’t changed, or no we can’t ask?”

Later in the footage he concludes, “I suspect foul play, and I’ve eliminated no suspects.”

Johnson, in his first feature since “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” describes the movie as Alfred Hitchcock meets Agatha Christie. The A-list ensemble also includes Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell.

Lionsgate’s “Knives Out” is set to hit theaters on Nov. 27.