×

Rian Johnson’s Star-Studded ‘Knives Out’ Trailer Debuts

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All

The search for whodunnit begins in the first look at director Rian Johnson’s upcoming drama “Knives Out.”

In the trailer for the star-studded murder mystery, everyone is a suspect. After a wealthy patriarch and renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his 85th birthday party, two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) take center stage to investigate the mysterious death. However, things get hairier once a supporting cast of seedy characters emerges, including a foul mouthed Chris Evans who repeatedly tells his family to “eat sh—.”

“Ladies and gentleman, I would like to request you all stay until the investigation is completed,” Craig’s character tells the family.

Toni Collette’s character prods, “Can we ask why? Has something changed.”

“No,” he responds, to which she quips, “No it hasn’t changed, or no we can’t ask?”

Later in the footage he concludes, “I suspect foul play, and I’ve eliminated no suspects.”

Johnson, in his first feature since “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” describes the movie as Alfred Hitchcock meets Agatha Christie. The A-list ensemble also includes Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell.

Lionsgate’s “Knives Out” is set to hit theaters on Nov. 27.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Film

  • Jillian Bell'Late Night' Film Premiere, Arrivals,

    Jillian Bell Joins 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

    Jillian Bell is joining “Bill & Ted Face the Music” as a therapist to the families of the title characters. Keanu Reeves will again portray Ted “Theodore” Logan, and Alex Winter will reprise his role as Bill S. Preston, Esq. Other cast members include Scott Mescudi – best known by his stage name Kid Cudi [...]

  • La virgen de agosto

    Spanish Summer Story ‘The August Virgin’ Premieres in Competition at Karlovy Vary

    This has been one of the hottest summers on record in Madrid and the dog days of have come early, bringing with them Jonás Trueba’s steamy new feature “The August Virgin,” which world premiered in competition at Karlovy Vary Film Festival. Each August, as thermometers pass 40ºC (104ºF), Madrileños flee the Spanish capital bound for [...]

  • 'Midsommar': Ari Aster Wants Viewers to

    'Midsommar' Director Ari Aster on How a Bad Breakup Inspired His Horror Movie

    Indie films are having a tough time at this summer’s box office, but A24 hopes that Ari Aster’s folk horror movie “Midsommar” changes that. Last summer, Aster’s feature debut “Hereditary,” starring Toni Collette and Ann Dowd, raked in over $44 million domestically for the boutique distributor on a $10 million budget. On July 3, Aster [...]

  • 'Knives Out' Trailer: Daniel Craig Stars

    Rian Johnson's Star-Studded 'Knives Out' Trailer Debuts

    The search for whodunnit begins in the first look at director Rian Johnson’s upcoming drama “Knives Out.” In the trailer for the star-studded murder mystery, everyone is a suspect. After a wealthy patriarch and renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his 85th birthday party, two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith [...]

  • Chris Morris Movie 'The Day Shall

    IFC Films Buys Chris Morris' 'The Day Shall Come' (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Chris Morris’ “The Day Shall Come,” an incisive satire about a misbegotten FBI sting operation. It marks the British filmmaker’s follow-up to “Four Lions,” a boundary-pushing comedy about a group of terrorist jihadis that hit theaters in 2010. “The Day Shall Come” premiered to positive reviews at this [...]

  • Panama’s Abner Benaim Sets ‘Plaza Catedral,’

    Panama’s Abner Benaim Readies ‘Plaza Catedral’ with Mexico’s Ilse Salas (EXCLUSIVE)

    Panama’s internationally best-known helmer, Abner Benaim (“Ruben Blades Is Not My Name”) has moved into pre-production on his second fiction feature film, “Plaza Catedral,” which is set to star Mexico’s Ilse Salas, who has just won Mexican Academy’s Ariel Award for best actress for her performance in Alejandra Marquez’s Toronto hit “The Good Girls.” Salas [...]

  • ‘The Father’ Directing Duo on Laughing

    ‘The Father’ Directing Duo on Laughing Through Grief, and Film as Therapy

    Writer-director duo Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov are two of Bulgaria’s most acclaimed filmmakers, earning critical plaudits with their award-winning features “The Lesson” (2014) and “Glory” (2016). Part of their Newspaper Clippings Trilogy, the films were inspired by sensationalist media stories depicting the absurdity of life in post-communist Bulgaria. Grozeva and Valchanov took a break [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad