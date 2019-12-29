×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
jamie lee curtis michael shannon don johnson knives out
CREDIT: Claire Folger

Knives Out,” the acclaimed whodunit from director Rian Johnson, hit a notable box office milestone this weekend, crossing $100 million in the U.S. and $200 million worldwide. It’s another triumph for original content — a form of entertainment once thought to be imperiled by the ubiquity of franchise fare.

Knives Out” became the de facto choice for families without young kids over the holiday season. Lionsgate’s motion picture co-chair Joe Drake said the film had a broader appeal than the studio initially expected. MRC and T-Street co-produced “Knives Out,” which cost $40 million.

“On paper, you could say that [‘Knives Out’] could live on a streaming service,” Drake told Variety. “But when you take the screenplay Rian Johnson wrote and the cast he put together, you deliver the kind of experience which is dramatic, thrilling, really funny and really suspenseful. It hits all those beats that make for the theatrical ride.”

Over the Christmas frame, “Knives Out” generated another $16 million at the domestic box office, pushing its North American tally to $110 million. Since opening on Thanksgiving, the film has made $214.6 million at the global box office. China propelled international receipts ($27.9 million), followed by the United Kingdom ($13.7 million), Australia ($7.4 million), France ($6.2 million) and Russia ($5.1 million). “Knives Out” opens in its final markets, Germany and Japan, in January.

Popular on Variety

“Knives Out” boasts a star-studded cast including Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas. The crowd-pleasing murder mystery is a different kind of family film, centering on a gathering that goes wrong after renowned author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) dies on the evening of his 85th birthday.

“We really believe in the audience,” Drake said. “For ‘Knives Out,’ it really captured the imagination of the audience. They have been selective, but they clearly have a big appetite.”

More Film

  • jamie lee curtis michael shannon don

    Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office

    “Knives Out,” the acclaimed whodunit from director Rian Johnson, hit a notable box office milestone this weekend, crossing $100 million in the U.S. and $200 million worldwide. It’s another triumph for original content — a form of entertainment once thought to be imperiled by the ubiquity of franchise fare. “Knives Out” became the de facto [...]

  • Cats Movie 2019

    Box Office: 'Cats' Declawed Overseas, 'Jumanji' and 'Rise of Skywalker' Hit Global Records

    It’s back to the litter box for “Cats.” Universal’s big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical flamed out at the international box office, igniting with a dismal $13.6 million from 38 foreign territories. Those ticket sales take the global tally of “Cats” to $38 million, including $17.8 million in North America. Directed by Tom Hooper, [...]

  • Uncut Gems

    Adam Sandler's 'Uncut Gems' Scores Box Office Record for A24

    Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems,” a suspense thriller set in New York’s Diamond District, set a new box office benchmark for A24, the film’s indie distributor. Directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, the movie generated a dazzling $18.8 million since opening on Wednesday. Those ticket sales bested “Midsommar” ($11 million) to become A24’s biggest five-day [...]

  • Former U.S. President Barack Obama claps

    Barack Obama's Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2019

    Barack Obama has released his favorite movies and TV shows of 2019, which includes some top awards contenders as well as his own production company’s “American Factory.” While mostly dominated by dramas, the list also includes a few documentaries besides “American Factory,” like “Apollo 11” and “Amazing Grace,” the concert film of Aretha Franklin’s 1972 [...]

  • Kelly Marie Tran'Star Wars: The Rise

    Jon M. Chu Calls For A Kelly Marie Tran 'Star Wars' Series: Rose Tico Deserved Better

    Disappointed “Star Wars” fans have expressed their upset over the lack of screen time for actress Kelly Marie Tran in the latest “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” with the online campaign #RoseTicoDeservedBetter. “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu shares their disappointment, but he has a plan… After being introduced [...]

  • Most Overrated Films Decade

    The 10 Most Overrated Films of the Decade

    It’s a sure bet that one reviewer’s high praise is another reviewer’s overpraise. So I fully own the subjective nature of this list. Nevertheless, as a film critic who sort of believes in objective reality (it’s a hard job to do if you don’t), I compiled this roster of movies I think got far too [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad