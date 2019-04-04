KJ Apa to Star as Christian Music Singer Jeremy Camp in ‘I Still Believe’ for Lionsgate

“Riverdale” star KJ Apa has been cast as Christian music singer Jeremy Camp in Lionsgate’s faith-based biopic “I Still Believe.” Gary Sinise will play his father Tom Camp

Lionsgate announced the castings on Thursday at CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Brothers Jon and Andrew Erwin, and producing partner Kevin Downes are reteaming with the studio following the success of their 2018 faith-based film “I Can Only Imagine,” which grossed $85 million worldwide. It’s the first project coming out of their film and TV first-look deal with Lionsgate, announced earlier this year.

“I Still Believe” starts shooting this spring and will open on March 20, 2020. The Erwin brothers will direct from a script by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn. Downes and the Erwin brothers will produce the film under their Kingdom banner.

“I Still Believe” will focus on Camp’s journey of love and loss that proves there is always hope. Camp is a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter who has sold over 5 million albums and has toured 36 countries. He’s released four gold albums and received two American Music Awards nominations.

Apa is represented by UTA and Matt Luber at Luber Roklin. Sinise is repped by CAA and Marc Gurvitz at Brillstein Entertainment Partners.