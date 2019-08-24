×
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Joins ‘The Eternals’

By

Kit Harington
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Jon Snow is leaving the north.

Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington is joining the cast of “The Eternals” as Dane Whitman, also known as the Black Knight, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced Saturday on the main stage at D23. Feige also confirmed Gemma Chan’s appearance in the film as Sersi, another member of the Eternals.

Harington recently appeared in the last episode of HBO’s hit adaptation of the “Game of Thrones” fantasy novel series. After murdering his lover lover Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), he was banished to the Night Watch once again only to travel beyond the wall and live among the wildlings.

In an interview with Variety, Harington revealed just how much his Jon Snow character meant to him, revealing that on the last day of shooting, he “took off the costume, and it felt like my skin was being peeled away. I was very emotional. It felt like someone was shedding me of something.”

Harington also reflected on his early days on the show, a time that wasn’t always as promising for his Stark character:

“My memory is always ‘the boring Jon Snow.’ And that got to me after a while, because I was like, ‘I love him. He’s mine and I love playing him,’” he said. “Some of those words that were said about it stuck in my craw about him being less entertaining, less showy.”

Other credits for the “Game of Thrones” star include “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” and “Gunpowder.”

More to come…

    Jon Snow is leaving the north. "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington is joining the cast of "The Eternals" as Dane Whitman, also known as the Black Knight, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced Saturday on the main stage at D23. Feige also confirmed Gemm Chan's appearance in the film as Sersi, another member of [...]

