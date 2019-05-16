×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kino Lorber Nabs North America to Berlin Winner ‘Synonyms’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Berlin Film Festival

Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Nadav Lapid’s feature drama “Synonyms,” which had its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year and won the top prize Golden Bear for best film.

Synonyms,” co-produced by director Maren Ade (“Toni Erdmann”) amongst others, is loosely based on Lapid’s own experience as a young man who rejects his Israeli heritage and flees to Paris. It is Lapid’s third feature following his  “Policeman” and “The Kindergarten Teacher.”

“Synonyms” will have its theatrical premiere this fall and will be available on VOD and home video this winter.

Last year Kino Lorber also picked up rights for the Golden Bear winner, Adina Pintilie’s sexually intimate odyssey “Touch Me Not.” Kino Lorber also released Lapid’s “The Kindergarten Teacher” stateside, which saw an English-language remake in 2018 written and directed by Sara Colangelo which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Netflix in the U.S.

Related

Kino Lorber’s president and CEO, Richard Lorber said: “After our success with Nadav’s powerfully original ‘The Kindergarten Teacher’ a couple of years ago, we awaited with high expectations his next exploration of the human psyche. ‘Synonyms’ totally blew us away. As formally innovative as it is narratively bold, the film reveals and conceals meaning in each frame. A major auteur has arrived and we can’t wait to host him on screens across North America.”

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Tim Blake Nelson Waxes Philosophical on Writing a Play About Socrates

    Tim Blake Nelson Waxes Philosophical on Writing a Play About Socrates

    Despite Tim Blake Nelson’s knack for playing folksy characters in films such as “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” in his soul lurks the heart of a classicist. Nelson, who stars in HBO’s “Watchmen” series this fall, has also penned the play “Socrates,” now running at New York’s Public Theater through June 2. Doug Hughes directs, [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    Gabrielle Carteris Seeking Re-Election as SAG-AFTRA President

    SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris will seek re-election as the union’s top national officer as the head of the ticket for the Unite for Strength and United Screen Actors Nationwide factions. Carteris made the announcement on Thursday, two weeks after veteran actor Matthew Modine said he was running as the lead candidate for Membership First, the [...]

  • BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 15:

    Terence Blanchard Jazzes Up BMI Film/TV Awards With Icon Honor

    Jazz artist and film composer Terence Blanchard was presented with the BMI Icon award at Wednesday night’s Film, TV and Visual Media Awards of performing-rights society Broadcast Music Inc. in Beverly Hills. Blanchard, composer for many of Spike Lee’s films (including “Malcolm X,” “Inside Man” and the recently Oscar-nominated “BlacKkKlansman”), was honored for his “unique [...]

  • The Swallows of Kabul

    Cannes Film Review: 'The Swallows of Kabul'

    The long-awaited, graphically rich, 2D watercolor-style animation “The Swallows Of Kabul” from French helmers Zabou Breitman and Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec provides an involving adaptation of Yasmina Khadra’s elegant literary fiction. The book, an international bestseller about life under Taliban control in the Afghan capital, highlighted a dangerous act of humanity during a grim and violent time [...]

  • Steven Spielberg55th Annual CAS Awards, Inside,

    Cinema Audio Society Sets 2020 Awards Show Three Weeks Earlier

    The Cinema Audio Society has moved its 2020 awards show ahead by three weeks to Jan. 25 due to the compression of the season. It will be held at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown. The CAS Awards recognize sound mixing in film and television, outstanding products for production and post-production, as well as the recipient [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Keanu Reeves Pitches Another 'Speed' With Sandra Bullock

    Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock won’t be teaming up for another “Speed” anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean one can’t dream, right? Or at least joke about a possible reunion. “We’ll be 65!” said Reeves on this week’s episode of “The Big Ticket,” Variety and iHeart’s new film podcast. “I’m driving [or] Annie’s driving because [...]

  • Cannes: Nadine Labaki At Work on

    Nadine Labaki Says She's Working on a 'Capernaum' Documentary

    Cannes’ Un Certain Regard jury president Nadine Labaki announced Thursday that she is working on a documentary about the making of her jury prize-winning “Capernaum” from last year. At a Variety-Kering Women in Motion talk at the Majestic Hotel, she also admitted she wouldn’t turn down the chance to direct a Hollywood superhero film. Her 2018 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad