Kino Lorber Nabs North America to Berlin Winner ‘Synonyms’

Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Nadav Lapid’s feature drama “Synonyms,” which had its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year and won the top prize Golden Bear for best film.

“Synonyms,” co-produced by director Maren Ade (“Toni Erdmann”) amongst others, is loosely based on Lapid’s own experience as a young man who rejects his Israeli heritage and flees to Paris. It is Lapid’s third feature following his “Policeman” and “The Kindergarten Teacher.”

“Synonyms” will have its theatrical premiere this fall and will be available on VOD and home video this winter.

Last year Kino Lorber also picked up rights for the Golden Bear winner, Adina Pintilie’s sexually intimate odyssey “Touch Me Not.” Kino Lorber also released Lapid’s “The Kindergarten Teacher” stateside, which saw an English-language remake in 2018 written and directed by Sara Colangelo which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Netflix in the U.S.

Kino Lorber’s president and CEO, Richard Lorber said: “After our success with Nadav’s powerfully original ‘The Kindergarten Teacher’ a couple of years ago, we awaited with high expectations his next exploration of the human psyche. ‘Synonyms’ totally blew us away. As formally innovative as it is narratively bold, the film reveals and conceals meaning in each frame. A major auteur has arrived and we can’t wait to host him on screens across North America.”