×

Kino Lorber Nabs North American Rights to Cannes Jury Prize Winner ‘Bacurau’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
'Bacurau'
CREDIT: Kino Lorber

Kino Lorber has scooped North American rights to the Cannes Film Festival’s jury prize winner “Bacurau,” a Brazilian western thriller directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles.

Mendonca Filho’s follow up to “Aquarius,” another Cannes competition title, “Bacurau” is set in the near future, in a small imaginary Brazilian village that becomes a target of armed, sinister Americans after the town’s 94-year-old matriarch passes away. A fierce, bloody confrontation takes place when the townspeople band together to protect their community from these white outsiders who have come all the way to hunt them for sport.

The political allegory stars Sônia Braga, the Brazilian actress who also toplined “Aquarius,” as well as Udo Kier and Bárbara Colen.

“‘Bacurau’ has been endowed with such a heady mix of political commentary, science fiction, humanism and Western genre tropes that audiences are sure to be seduced,” said Kino Lorber senior vice president Wendy Lidell. “And if that were not enough, the performances of Sonia Braga and Udo Kier are both outsized and pitch perfect at the same time. ‘Bacurau’ has all the ingredients to be a box office winner,” added Lidell.

“Bacurau” was one of the best-reviewed movies of this Cannes Film Festival and was awarded the Jury Prize (shared with “Les Miserables”) from this year’s jury president, the Oscar-winning director Alejandro Inarritu.

The lavishly-lensed movie marks the first directorial/screenwriting collaboration between Mendonça and Dornelles, the Brazilian helmer’s longtime production designer. It was produced by Emilie Lesclaux (Cinemascopio), Saïd Ben Saïd and Michel Merkt (SBS Productions).

Lidell negotiated the deal with Kino Lorber president and CEO Richard Lorber and Kevin Chneiweiss from SBS Productions.

“Bacurau” will have its theatrical release in early 2020, followed by a roll-out on VOD and home video.

Cannes Film Festival

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Chloe Sevigny Podcast

    Chloë Sevigny on Bill Murray's Charm While Filming 'The Dead Don't Die'

  • Zhou DongyuKering Talks: Zhou Dongyu, 72nd

    Zhou Dongyu: Roles for Chinese Actresses Improving

  • Leyna BloomKering Talks: Women in Motion,

    Trans Actress Makes History at Cannes

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • Pamela Anderson Fears Julian Assange 'Won't

    Pamela Anderson Fears Julian Assange 'Won't Survive' Extradition

  • Dr. Stacy L. SmithKering Talks: A

    Hollywood Sexism: By the Numbers

  • Florence Pugh

    Inside the Chopard Trophee Dinner at Cannes Film Festival

  • Eva LongoriaKering Talks: Women in Motion,

    Eva Longoria Talks Abortion Ban, Time's Up and the 2020 Election

  • Quentin Tarantino poses for photographers upon

    Will Quentin Tarantino Really Retire From Film After 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'?

More Film

  • 'Bacurau'

    Kino Lorber Nabs North American Rights to Cannes Jury Prize Winner 'Bacurau' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kino Lorber has scooped North American rights to the Cannes Film Festival’s jury prize winner “Bacurau,” a Brazilian western thriller directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles. Mendonca Filho’s follow up to “Aquarius,” another Cannes competition title, “Bacurau” is set in the near future, in a small imaginary Brazilian village that becomes a target [...]

  • shaun the sheep farmageddon

    Kylie Minogue, The Vaccines Team For ‘Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' track

    Pop star Kylie Minogue and indie rockers The Vaccines have formed an unlikely pairing on an original track for Aardman and Studiocanal’s “Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.” Kylie and The Vaccines have both just appeared at the Glastonbury music festival in the U.K. Their new collaboration, “Lazy,” was announced Wednesday, along with a fresh trailer [...]

  • Sacred Spirit

    La Fabrica Nocturna Boards ECAM Incubator’s ‘Sacred Spirit’

    BARCELONA – Paris-based production house La Fabrica Nocturna, a co-producer on Marcelo Martinessi’s Berlin prize winner “The Heiresses,” has boarded Spaniard Chema García Ibarra’s awaited feature debut “Sacred Spirit,” Variety learnt during the closing events at top Spanish development program The Incubator, run by the Madrid ECAM Madrid Film School. Produced by San Sebastian’s Apellániz [...]

  • For Q&A

    Il Cinema Ritrovato Chief Gianluca Farinelli on Showing The World's First Gay Movie

    Italy’s Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival, which is dedicated to cinematic treasures of the past, last week wrapped its 33rd edition with a record-breaking turnout. Long a summer fixture for vintage film geeks and distributors it also draws prominent contemporary cinema personalities. This year these included Academy president John Bailey, Francis Ford Coppola, Nicolas Winding Refn, Jane [...]

  • 'Three Seconds' Becomes Highest Grossing Russian

    'Three Seconds' Becomes Highest Grossing Russian Film Ever in China (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sports drama “Three Seconds” has become the highest grossing Russian film of all time in China, with an 85 million yuan ($12.3 million) gross. Previous Russian hits in China include “The Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice” (74.2 million yuan), “Stalingrad” (71.9 million yuan) and “Dragon” (60 million yuan). Anton Megerdichev’s film tells the story [...]

  • G Affairs

    BiFan Film Review: ‘G Affairs’

    “The darker the underbelly, the prettier the top layer,” says one of the main characters in “G Affairs,” a striking, metaphor-heavy excursion into corruption and moral decay in contemporary Hong Kong. This knockout debut by young director Lee Cheuk-pan revolves around half a dozen people whose lives are connected by a severed head that appears [...]

  • Agnieszka Holland's ‘Charlatan’ Wraps, Sets Premiere

    Agnieszka Holland's ‘Charlatan’ Wraps, Sets Premiere Date (EXCLUSIVE)

    After 38 days of filming, the final clapperboard has been snapped shut on “Charlatan,” Oscar-nominated Polish director Agnieszka Holland’s latest film, and it’s a wrap. The film will premiere on Feb. 20, 2020, which offers the possibility of a launch at the Berlin Film Festival (Feb. 20-March 1). “Charlatan” was shot in several locations in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad