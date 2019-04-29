×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kino Lorber Takes North America on ‘Disappearance of My Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Hot Docs

Kino Lorber, in association with blockchain-powered TVOD platform Breaker, has acquired North American rights to Beniamino Barrese’s documentary “The Disappearance of My Mother,” which had its world premiere at the Sundance Festival earlier this year, Variety has learned exclusively.

The deal was announced Monday at the Hot Docs Canadian Intl. Documentary Film Festival. It was negotiated by Kino Lorber SVP Wendy Lidell and Autlook Film Sales North American sales and acquisitions representative Ania Trzebiatowska.

The Disappearance of My Mother” follows iconic ‘60s fashion model turned activist Benedetta Barzini, a muse to artists and image-makers like Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali, Irving Penn and Richard Avedon. For four decades Barzini has fought for the rights and emancipation of women, as a professor, journalist and radical feminist. Now facing an existential crisis at the age of 75, she decides that she wants to leave everything and everyone behind, even as her son – director Beniamino Barrese, who has captured her on film since he was a child – is determined to use his camera to preserve his own memories of her.

Related

“The Disappearance of My Mother” turns into a battle of the wills between a headstrong mother and son over capturing her final images through film. Produced by Nanof and RYOT Films, it will have its theatrical premiere this fall and be available on VOD and home video this winter.

 “I filmed my mother with endless admiration, hoping that the rolling of my camera could help me preserve her. Forcing her in front of the lens forced me to ask myself why is it that we tell stories, why is it that we make images, and what is the power struggle that gets established between who films and who is filmed,” said Barrese. “I am grateful now that I know our film will be seen in Canada and the U.S., which once upon a time took my mum Benedetta and gave her a job because of her beauty. I hope she will challenge and inspire the audience just as much as she keeps inspiring and challenging me.”

“I was completely seduced in Sundance by Benedetta Barzini and the loving intimacy with which she is filmed by her son in this very personal documentary portrait,” said Kino Lorber’s Lidell. “This is a film about relationships: the relationship between women and the camera’s gaze, and between a son and his mother. These emotions are universal and I hope they will resonate as deeply with audiences as they resonate with me.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Kino Lorber Takes North America on

    Kino Lorber Takes North America on ‘Disappearance of My Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kino Lorber, in association with blockchain-powered TVOD platform Breaker, has acquired North American rights to Beniamino Barrese’s documentary “The Disappearance of My Mother,” which had its world premiere at the Sundance Festival earlier this year, Variety has learned exclusively. The deal was announced Monday at the Hot Docs Canadian Intl. Documentary Film Festival. It was negotiated by [...]

  • 'The Seer and the Unseen' Review:

    Hot Docs Film Review: 'The Seer and the Unseen'

    The words “away with the fairies” tend to be used pejoratively, though if you applied it to Ragnhildur “Ragga” Jónsdóttir, she’d calmly and cheerfully accept the second half of the phrase. It’s the “away” part to which she’d object: In Jónsdóttir’s view, she’s very much present with the elves, trolls and sprites who make up [...]

  • Gravitas Acquires U.S. Rights For 'Inside

    Gravitas Acquires U.S. Rights for 'Inside Lehman Brothers' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gravitas Ventures has picked up U.S. rights for the documentary “Inside Lehman Brothers,” which chronicles the story of the whistleblowers who paid the price for exposing the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis, Variety has learned exclusively. Gravitas announced the deal, which includes digital and TV rights, on Monday at the Hot Docs Canadian Intl. Documentary Film Festival. The [...]

  • Inside Out LGBTQ Fest Unveils 2019

    Inside Out LGBTQ Fest Unveils 2019 Finance Forum Selection (EXCLUSIVE)

    Inside Out, Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival, distributor, and booster of LGBTQ content, has unveiled to Variety the 10 feature projects and eight international executives participating in its third annual Finance Forum. “There’s a great variety to the projects this year,” Inside Out executive director Andria Wilson said before the official Finance Forum announcement. “We’ve got docs [...]

  • What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali

    Tribeca Film Review: 'What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali'

    Muhammad Ali’s bark was as formidable as his bite, and “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali” pays tribute to both, allowing the three-time heavyweight champ to narrate his own story via a combination of audio and video archival material. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day,” “The Equalizer”), this 165-minute documentary uses copious interview soundbites to highlight [...]

  • Trailblazing Docu Fest Hits Highs In

    Hot Docs’ Slate, Industry Program Pushing Women to the Fore

    Last year, for the first time in its 25-year history, the Hot Docs film festival achieved gender parity in its slate, at a time when many other large cinema organizations were just signing – or still working towards – their versions of 50/50 by 2020, the influential gender equality model for film funding launched by [...]

  • Waiting for the Miracle to Come

    Film Review: ‘Waiting for the Miracle to Come’

    The singularly idiosyncratic casting of Charlotte Rampling and Willie Nelson as long-married ex-vaudevillians who operate a combination trailer park, horse ranch, and performance venue could be enough of a novelty factor to attract some curiosity seekers to “Waiting for the Miracle to Come.” But the movie itself, a deliberately paced fantasia of remembrance and reconciliation, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad