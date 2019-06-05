×
Kimberly Elise, Peppermint Sign With Buchwald (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Actresses Kimberly Elise and Peppermint have signed with Buchwald for representation.

Elise, who made her film debut in F. Gary Grey’s “Set It Off” and starred as Denver in Jonathan Demme’s “Beloved,” can next be seen in Fox’s upcoming sci-fi drama “Ad Astra” alongside Brad Pitt, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones, and Donald Sutherland. Elise has also had roles in “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” “For Colored Girls,” “Dope,” “Almost Christmas,” and the 2018 remake of “Death Wish.” She’s earned 10 NAACP award nominations and won four, for her roles in “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” “For Colored Girls,” TV movie “Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story” and TV series “Close to Home.”

In addition to her acting career, Elise runs her own natural beauty company, “Kimberly Elise Natural Living,” which she launched in 2014. She is also the CEO of Jubilee Productions.

Peppermint, an actress, trans-activist, and drag queen who was a runner-up on the ninth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” made history as the first trans actor to originate a leading role on Broadway as Pythio, the Oracle, in The Go-Go’s-inspired musical “Head Over Heels.” She also has a recurring role on Fox’s upcoming Western police drama “Deputy,” which has been picked up for this fall.

