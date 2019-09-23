×

Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver to Star in Drama ‘The Good House’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver are starring in the drama “The Good House” for Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners.

The duo previously starred together in “Dave” and “The Ice Storm.” “The Good House,” based on the adaptation of Ann Leary’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, is beginning production in Canada this week.

The film will be directed by Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky, based on a script they co-wrote about a New England realtor who lives in a small town on Boston’s North Shore who is a good neighbor, mother and grandmother. She is also a raging alcoholic and her life starts to unravel as she rekindles an old romance.

Producers are Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Aaron Ryder of FilmNation Entertainment. Rosenthal and Welch are producers on Martin Scorsese’s upcoming “The Irishman.” Ryder was Oscar-nominated as a producer on “Arrival.” Executive producers are Erika Hampson, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Steve Samuels.

Universal will release the movie in U.S./Canada. Amblin Partners and Universal will share international distribution rights.

Kline won an Academy Award for “A Fish Called Wanda.” Weaver was nominated for Oscars for “Aliens,” “Gorillas in the Mist” and “Working Girl.” Weaver and Kline are both represented by the United Talent Agency. Kline is managed by Berwick & Kovacik.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver

    Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver to Star in Drama 'The Good House'

    Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver are starring in the drama “The Good House” for Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners. The duo previously starred together in “Dave” and “The Ice Storm.” “The Good House,” based on the adaptation of Ann Leary’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, is beginning production in Canada this week. The [...]

  • Marc Meyers

    'Human Capital' Director Marc Meyers on One-Percent Villains and Liev Schreiber's Take on Willy Loman

    Behind-the-scenes-industry-player-turned-movie-director Marc Meyers took multitasking to a new level this month, debuting two wildly different films at corresponding fall festivals. Meyers helmed “Human Capital,” a hit-and-run drama told from numerous perspectives that stars Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei and “Stranger Things” breakout star Maya Hawke, which debuted in the official selection in Toronto. A week later, [...]

  • Les-Miserables-Cannes

    Colcoa to Kick Off Its 23rd Edition With 'Les Miserables'

    In a city where film festivals often struggle for stability and longevity, the City of Lights, City of Angeles (Colcoa) French Film Festival has long been a happy outlier, scheduling a week of French film premieres in Los Angeles every April, year after year. That makes it all the more disorienting to see the fest’s [...]

  • Jonah Hill attends the press conference

    'The Batman': Jonah Hill Eyed for Secret Role Opposite Robert Pattinson

    Robert Pattinson’s Batman might have found his first co-star. Sources tell Variety that Jonah Hill is in talks to join Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” Insiders also say Jeffrey Wright is in talks to play Commissioner Gordon. According to sources, producers had long wanted Hill for the project, but casting decisions were put on [...]

  • Dean DeBlois'How to Train Your Dragon:

    'How to Train Your Dragon' Director Signs on to Write, Helm 'Micronauts' Movie

    “How to Train Your Dragon” director Dean DeBlois has come on board to direct and write “Micronauts” for Paramount Pictures and Hasbro. DeBlois’ hiring is a major step forward for the project, which has been in the works at Paramount for a decade. The film will be based on the eponymous intergalactic explorer action figures [...]

  • Fire-Will-Come

    European Film Forum Focuses on Financing, Collaboration at San Sebastian

    SAN SEBASTIAN — On Monday at the San Sebastian Film Festival the European Film Forum hosted a presentation and two panels highlighting new financing and collaboration models for promoting European works. Both panels were hosted by Rafael Lambea of Spanish non-profit Crea Sgr. In 2016 Crea Sgr was the first agency to make use of [...]

  • The-Prosecutor-the-President-and-the-Spy-poster

    Justin Webster Sheds Light on the Alberto Nisman Case in New Documentary Series

    SAN SEBASTIAN — On Jan. 14, 2015 prosecutor Alberto Nisman went on TV to accuse Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner of negotiating the impunity of Iranians accused of the Buenos Aires’ 1994 AMIA bombing, the biggest terrorist attack in the Western hemisphere before 9/11. “There was an alliance with terrorists, negotiation with a state [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad