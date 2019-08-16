Kevin Hart to Star in Superhero Comedy ‘Night Wolf’ from STXFilms

Kevin Hart is set to star in the superhero comedy “Night Wolf.”

Hart will play an everyman meeting his future in-laws, a situation comedy films know all too well, but there’s a twist — the father in-law to be moonlights as the superhero Night Wolf.

Hart says he “instantly fell in love” with the pitch from “Detective Pikachu” screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit and hopped on board. STXFilms acquired the project, and Hart and his HartBeat Productions will produce the film.

Earlier this year, STX Entertainment announced a partnership with HartBeat Productions to produce two comedy projects starring Hart. “Night Wolf” is the third Hart project in development with the studio after the previously announced films “Black Friday” and an untitled romantic comedy. In January, Hart starred in the STX-distributed film “The Upside,” which grossed more than $100 million.

Hart also recently lent his voice to “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and will star in “Jumanji: The Next Level” in December. He is currently filming “Fatherhood,” which is set for a 2020 release.

