×

Kevin Hart ‘Ellen’ Interview Inspires Terse Response From GLAAD

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kevin Hart’s appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show on Friday drew a terse response from GLAAD, one of the country’s leading LGBTQ advocacy groups. The comedian was tapped to host the Oscars, but stepped down after controversy erupted over a series of homophobic jokes he made in the past.

“From when this news first broke, GLAAD said Kevin Hart should not step down from the Oscars, he should step up and send an unequivocal message of acceptance to LGBTQ youth that matches the force and impact of his initial anti-LGBTQ remarks,” said GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

Sources close to Oscar gatekeepers the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in the hours following release of the “Ellen” clips, the group was open to Hart returning as host if he signaled he wanted the gig and also made a sincere demonstration of contrition. The situation, however, appears to be fluid, and now insiders say that the group may be considering moving on from Hart.

Ellis is scheduled to appear on “CNN Tonight” with Don Lemon on Friday night to discuss Hart’s appearance on “Ellen” in greater detail. DeGeneres pressed the comic to reconsider his decision to step down as emcee and said that by appearing on the broadcast he would show “sophistication, class, hilarity and you growing as a person.”

Hart apologized if his remarks hurt people and said he “didn’t have a homophobic bone” in his body. He was alternately defiant, accusing trolls of trying to ruin his career by resurfacing past comments.

“This was to destroy me,” said Hart.

Matt Donnelly contributed to this report.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Film

  • Personal Connections to the Material Fuel

    Personal Connections to the Material Fuel Best Picture Hopefuls

    Following a traditional playbook, the movies contending for the best picture Oscar sometimes attempt to justify their worth through an appeal to historical importance. But this year, things have taken a more personal turn, with stories that come from the heart. In Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” for example, the director’s intimate connection to the story of [...]

  • Richard Marks dead

    Richard Marks, 'Apocalypse Now,' 'Terms of Endearment' Editor, Dies at 75

    Richard Marks, an Oscar-nominated film editor for “Apocalypse Now,” best picture winner “Terms of Endearment,” “Broadcast News,” and “As Good as It Gets,” died unexpectedly on Dec. 31 in New York City, his widow, film editor Barbara Marks, confirmed to Variety. He was 75. His other editing credits include “The Godfather: Part II,” “You’ve Got [...]

  • Kevin Hart Oscars Gay Tweet Controversy

    Kevin Hart 'Ellen' Interview Inspires Terse Response From GLAAD

    Kevin Hart’s appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show on Friday drew a terse response from GLAAD, one of the country’s leading LGBTQ advocacy groups. The comedian was tapped to host the Oscars, but stepped down after controversy erupted over a series of homophobic jokes he made in the past. “From when this news first broke, [...]

  • 'American Hangman' Review: A Psycho with

    Film Review: 'American Hangman'

    “American Hangman” belongs to that species of grade-Z movie that’s at once grisly and pretentious. It’s trash with a lot on its mind. Most of the film is set in a dim concrete bunker, where Henry, an “intellectual” psychopath played by Vincent Kartheiser in the heaviest bowl cut I have ever seen (his inky bangs [...]

  • Spike Lee

    Spike Lee Steals the Show at AFI Awards

    There was wall-to-wall star power at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills on Friday, with Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortensen, and actors ranging from Elsie Fisher (age 15) to Angela Lansbury (age 93), but Spike Lee stole the show at the AFI Awards. In opening remarks, AFI president-CEO Bob Gazzale said everyone [...]

  • Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10

    Emily Blunt Describes Her 'Jekyll and Hyde' Year at Variety Creative Impact Awards

    It was a starry Friday morning at the Parker Palm Springs, where celebrities ranging from Bradley Cooper to Olivia Wilde to Emily Blunt gathered at the Creative Impact Awards brunch feting the 22nd edition of Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch. On this year’s list of helmers on the rise: Ali Abbasi (“Border”); Alejandra Marquez Abella [...]

  • DEADPOOL 2

    'Deadpool 2,' 'A Star Is Born,' 'Vice' Among 2019 Artios Awards Film Nominees

    “A Star Is Born,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Vice,” “The Hate U Give,” and “Deadpool 2” are among the films nominated for the 34th annual Artios Awards from the Casting Society of America. Simultaneous ceremonies will take place on both coasts on Thursday, Jan. 31, with the Los Angeles awards being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Actress June [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad